Hip-Hop Raps Peace on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
Hip-hop Icon Chuck D and Peace Advocate Tina Marie Tyler to Receive The President’s Volunteer Service Award For Lifetime AchievementSEATTLE, WA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop 4 Peace, in partnership with the UNESCO Center For Peace and the United States Federation, UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations are launching “Rap 4 Peace: A Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference & Gala,” on Sunday, June 2, 2024, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, at Shutters On The Beach, in Santa Monica, California. Chuck D, frontman and co-founder of the Hip Hop group Public Enemy and others to be honored during the evening awards gala.
A recent study published by Brady United highlights the disproportionate impact of firearm homicide on Black communities. According to the study, despite accounting for only 14% of the U.S. population, Black people account for 60% of those killed by firearm homicide each year. Moreover, gun homicide is the leading cause of death for black teens. Trauma and mental health play a large role in gun homicides. Hip-hop artist Chuck D, echoes the need for a mental health approach to stem firearm deaths. “This nation’s normalized behavior of gun violence is not normal. Hip-hop can, and should, lead the way to bring peace into our neighborhoods.”
Hip-hop culture has come together in times of great oppression and hardship, exclusion, and mass incarceration to speak truth to power while amplifying the current state of things in Black and Hispanic communities. Extending the “Stop The Violence” movement of the 1990s, hip-hop is once again standing up against gun violence while promoting mental wellness and acknowledging those individuals who have volunteered their time and resources to promote positive peace in hip-hop and beyond.
“As we work to lessen gun homicides, especially in Black and vulnerable communities, we use this occasion to discuss issues, solutions, and to honor those who are making peace a priority,” stated Guy Djoken, President, United States Federation, UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations and Executive Director UNESCO Center For Peace. “We are proud to present the President’s Volunteer Service Award to these worthy recipients.”
The event will also honor selected individuals who have made outstanding contributions through volunteerism and peacebuilding with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards. The recipients include:
• Chuck D, Hip-Hop artist and cultural advocate, member of Public Enemy
• Jon Tilli, Chair, dbPride and Director, Deutsche Bank
• Dr. Stephon Alexander, Former President, National Society of Black Physicists and Professor of Physics at Brown University
• Dr. Angelina Ruffin, Managing Director, Kaiser Permanente Center For Gun Violence Research and Education
• Tina Marie Tyler, Founder, Hip Hop 4 Peace and President, CA Chapter, US Federations, UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations
The President’s Volunteer Service Award will be issued by authorized organizations, U.S. Federation, UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations, and UNESCO Center For Peace. Mr. Guy Djoken, Chairman, U.S. Federation UNESCO, Mr. Gabin Ahogbedji Allognon, President, African Federation, UNESCO, and Mrs. Katianna Plummer-Mitchell, Vice-President, Latin America and the Caribbean, World Federation, UNESCO will bestow the awards during the gala.
About Hip Hop 4 Peace
Hip Hop 4 Peace© (HH4PEACE) is a non-partisan, non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to promoting peace through hip-hop music and culture. Our global coalition of individuals, organizations, and companies seeks to: REDUCE gun violence; REMOVE social, economic, and health barriers to peace; and RESTORE peace as the foundation of hip-hop culture. Our programming supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, with emphasis on black, brown, indigenous, and African communities. Hip Hop 4 Peace is a proud member of the United States Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations. Our brands include the Seed 2 Cypher Initiative, Peace Not Guns Conference & Concert, Hip Hop 4 Peace - International Day of Peace, and the 4 The Culture Retreat.
About UNESCO Center For Peace, the United States Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations, and the California Chapter, U.S. Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations
The United States Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations serves as the national body that governs the grassroots movement of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in the United States of America. The U.S. National Commission for UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations is an ad hoc group under the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO working to coordinate UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations in the United States. The Commission was created in spring 2011 and Mr. Guy Djoken, Executive Director of the U.S. flagship UNESCO Center for Peace was appointed Chairman of the Commission. UNESCO contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication, and information.
About President’s Volunteer Service Awards
The President's Volunteer Service Award is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States. Established by executive order by George W. Bush, the award was established to honor volunteers who give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation. The award can be granted to individuals, families, and organizations located throughout the United States. Depending on the amount of service hours completed, individuals can receive the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and/or the President's Call to Service Award (also referred to as the President's Lifetime Achievement Award). The Call to Service Award is the most prestigious, and it has been awarded to few Americans to recognize over 4,000 hours of extraordinary service including notable honorees such as S. Truett Cathy, Mark Carman, and Zach Bonner.
Panelists, awardees, and speakers are available for interviews.
Tina Marie Tyler
Hip Hop 4 Peace
email us here