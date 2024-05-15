RAP 4 PEACE: A HIP-HOP GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS CONFERENCE ON JUNE 2, NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS DAY

Empowering Change with Celebrities Chuck D, DJ Battlecat, Lil Eazy E, Juana Sperling, Dub C and CJ Mack, Saint Harraway, and Marcus King

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip Hop 4 Peace , in collaboration with the UNESCO Center For Peace and the United States Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations, is set to host " Rap 4 Peace : A Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference," on Sunday, June 2, 2024, coinciding with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Hosted by Christine Devine, anchor at Fox 11, the event will take place at Shutters On The Beach in Santa Monica, California, and aims to address the urgent issue of gun violence through the lens of hip-hop culture.The conference will commence with registration and check-in starting at 8:00 am PDT, followed by opening ceremonies at 10:00 am PDT. Distinguished speakers scheduled to deliver remarks include Guy Gjoken, Chairman of the US Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations; Rob Bonta, California Attorney General; Katannia Plummer-Mitchell, President, Latin American and the Caribbean, UNESCO; Gabin Ahogbedji Allognon, President, African Federation, UNESCO, and other notable figures from the political, healthcare, and music spheres.“This event examines the issue of trauma as an underlying cause of gun violence in Black, Hispanic, and vulnerable communities. Hip-hop was born from historic and systemic trauma, and serves as both a mechanism for healing and a catalyst for change. Peace is the foundation of hip-hop culture and should be amplified on National Gun Violence Awareness Day,” stated event creator and executive producer, Tina Marie Tyler. Public Enemy Founder, Chuck D, also calls for peace through hip-hop, “This nation’s normalized behavior of gun violence is not normal. Hip-hop can, and should, lead the way to bring peace into our neighborhoods.”The UNESCO Center For Peace and the U.S. Federation, UNESCO, will host the lunch session featuring the Minister of Labour and Skills Development, Ethiopia, and former Minister of Peace, Ethiopia, Her Excellency Muferihat Kamil Ahmed.The conference will also feature a keynote address by Edridge Broussard III, CEO, Eldridge Broussard Enterprises, and inspirational speaker who has transformed his life after gun violence.• Track #1: Gun Violence | "Hip Hop & Handguns," moderated by Soren Baker, Author & Hip-Hop Journalist, with a special recorded message from Lil Eazy E of Ruthless Records, and panelists DJ Cli N Tel, World Class Wreckin’ Cru, DJ O.G. One, Official DJ of the Portland Trailblazers, Nakiesha “MomaBoo” Scott, Artist, Activist, and CEO, Live Yo Life, Saint Harraway, Music Executive, and Dub C & CJ Mac, Hosts, Dub C and CJ Mac Show.• Track #2: Mindset & Mental Wellness | Discussion on “Black Mental Health: Changing The Narrative Docu-series and Adverse Childhood/Community Experiences (ACES)”, moderated by Nakeya T. Fields, LCSW, Executive Director of Therapeutic Play Foundation, with panelists including Angelina Ruffin, PhD, Managing Director at Kaiser Permanente Center for Gun Violence Research & Education, Juana Sperling of J.J. Fad, Eric Brooks, Managing Partner, Help To Love, Chidi Njoku, director of Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, Kaiser Permanente South Bay.• Track #3: Guns and Vulnerable Communities | "Hip Hop Pride: LGBTQ+, Music, & Mental Wellness," moderated by Cordelia Donovan, Co-Founder of Hip Hop Pride, featuring panelists Daria Dee, Co-founder, Hip Hop Pride, Jon Tilli, Chair, db Pride, Sonya Pruneda from Rite 1 Entertainment, and Queen Chela Demuir, Founder of Unique Women’s Coalition.Additionally, the conference will showcase a specially curated Entertainment Industry Panel On Gun Violence with recorded remarks from DJ Battlecat, featuring panelists Gary Reeves, Television Executive, renowned hip-hop artist Warren G, and Marcus King, Music and Television Executive, Saint Harraway, Music Executive, and Duane “Da Rock” Ramos, Music Producer & Television Executive, starting at 5:15 pm PDT.Sponsors of the Rap 4 Peace: A Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference include Deutsche Bank and Kaiser Permanente Center for Gun Research and Education.Community and industry partners of Rap 4 Peace: A Hip-Hop Gun Violence Awareness Conference include the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, United Mental Health Promoters, Black Mental Health Task Force, Therapeutic Play Foundation, Eradicate The Hate, Rite 1 Entertainment, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and The Orchard.