"The Culture With Tina Marie” Debuts with Hip-Hop Legend Freeway in Exclusive Livestream Event

The Culture with Tina Marie Featuring Philly Freeway

First Livestream Airs Wednesday, February 19, 2025

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning journalist, Hip Hop 4 Peace Founder, and Member Leader of Rolling Stone Culture Council’s Hip-Hop Culture Group, Tina Marie Tyler , is set to launch her highly anticipated online series, The Culture With Tina Marie. The debut episode will feature an exclusive, in-depth conversation with legendary hip-hop artist Freeway , streaming live on Wednesday, February 19, at 12 PM PDT / 3 PM EDT. This livestream series is available exclusively to Rolling Stone Culture Council members."The Culture With Tina Marie" is dedicated to honoring hip-hop’s legacy through candid discussions with industry pioneers, offering fans an intimate look into the stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped the culture.“Hip-hop is more than music—it’s a movement, a lifestyle, and a powerful tool for change,” said Tina Marie Tyler. “I created The Culture to spotlight the voices that built this movement, and I couldn’t think of a better guest for our first episode than Freeway. His journey is a testament to resilience, artistry, and the essence of hip-hop.”Hailing from Philadelphia, Freeway rose to prominence as part of Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella dynasty, delivering unforgettable collaborations with Just Blaze, Kanye West, and Beanie Sigel. Known for hits like What We Do, and Flipside, his gritty lyricism, and powerful storytelling have cemented his place in hip-hop history.“Hip-hop gave me a voice when I needed it most,” said Freeway. “I’m looking forward to joining Tina Marie on The Culture to share my story, reflect on the journey, and build with the entertainment professionals in real-time.”The discussion will explore Freeway’s rise in the industry, the creative process behind his biggest tracks, and his perspective on the evolving landscape of hip-hop.Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear firsthand from one of hip-hop’s most respected voices and participate in a live, unfiltered conversation as a Rolling Stone Culture Council member. Not a member? Click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.