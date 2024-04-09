TrackIt Launches DeepScan - AI/ML Video Content Curation Tool
EINPresswire.com/ -- AWS Media & Entertainment Partner TrackIt announces the launch of DeepScan, a cutting-edge AI/ML Video Content Curation tool. DeepScan revolutionizes content analysis with its advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, offering users a powerful solution for detecting and managing suggestive material in video and audio content.
The tool leverages the latest AI/ML cloud technology to perform fast user defined scans of content for material such as swear words, graphic imagery, and nudity. Customizable settings allow users to define search criteria and sensitivity levels tailored to their specific needs.
After the analysis scan, a list of marked events is generated for review, and through an intuitive web-based interface, editors or assistants can evaluate the flagged segments and make decisions regarding deletion, retention, or add comments. An event list can then be exported via XML for integration with popular non-linear editing tools such as Adobe Premiere and Avid Media Composer.
"With all the talk of AI, we are thrilled to bring a practical tool that utilizes this technology to help the post-production community." said Brad Winett, President at TrackIt. "Today, media is distributed globally and each region has its own standards and practices that must be adhered to. Content must be scanned for possible issues before delivery and DeepScan offers a way to help automate that curation process with AI. Saving valuable time, and allowing editors to focus on generating content."
DeepScan operates on AWS infrastructure, offering a cost-efficient pay-as-you-go model, enabling users to pay only for the resources they utilize. Installation is simple, as a web-based application deployable within an AWS environment, users can begin content analysis within a single day with minimal resource allocation. Content is uploaded into AWS cloud and then accessible for review from anywhere in the world without requiring media downloads. Event lists are small, easily shared files that seamlessly imported into nonlinear editing systems for further review.
DeepScan as a revolutionary tool poised to transform the digital content review process is available immediately worldwide. DeepScan can be found at NAB show booth W1072. For more information on Traxflix or to schedule a consultation, visit Link.
About TrackIt
TrackIt is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in cloud management, consulting, and software development solutions based in Marina del Rey, CA.
TrackIt specializes in Modern Software Development, DevOps, Infrastructure-As-Code, Serverless, CI/CD, and Containerization with specialized expertise in Media & Entertainment workflows, High-Performance Computing environments, and data storage.
In addition to providing cloud management, consulting, and modern software development services, TrackIt also provides an open-source AWS cost management tool that allows users to optimize their costs and resources on AWS.
Brad Winett
The tool leverages the latest AI/ML cloud technology to perform fast user defined scans of content for material such as swear words, graphic imagery, and nudity. Customizable settings allow users to define search criteria and sensitivity levels tailored to their specific needs.
After the analysis scan, a list of marked events is generated for review, and through an intuitive web-based interface, editors or assistants can evaluate the flagged segments and make decisions regarding deletion, retention, or add comments. An event list can then be exported via XML for integration with popular non-linear editing tools such as Adobe Premiere and Avid Media Composer.
"With all the talk of AI, we are thrilled to bring a practical tool that utilizes this technology to help the post-production community." said Brad Winett, President at TrackIt. "Today, media is distributed globally and each region has its own standards and practices that must be adhered to. Content must be scanned for possible issues before delivery and DeepScan offers a way to help automate that curation process with AI. Saving valuable time, and allowing editors to focus on generating content."
DeepScan operates on AWS infrastructure, offering a cost-efficient pay-as-you-go model, enabling users to pay only for the resources they utilize. Installation is simple, as a web-based application deployable within an AWS environment, users can begin content analysis within a single day with minimal resource allocation. Content is uploaded into AWS cloud and then accessible for review from anywhere in the world without requiring media downloads. Event lists are small, easily shared files that seamlessly imported into nonlinear editing systems for further review.
DeepScan as a revolutionary tool poised to transform the digital content review process is available immediately worldwide. DeepScan can be found at NAB show booth W1072. For more information on Traxflix or to schedule a consultation, visit Link.
About TrackIt
TrackIt is an Amazon Web Services Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in cloud management, consulting, and software development solutions based in Marina del Rey, CA.
TrackIt specializes in Modern Software Development, DevOps, Infrastructure-As-Code, Serverless, CI/CD, and Containerization with specialized expertise in Media & Entertainment workflows, High-Performance Computing environments, and data storage.
In addition to providing cloud management, consulting, and modern software development services, TrackIt also provides an open-source AWS cost management tool that allows users to optimize their costs and resources on AWS.
Brad Winett
TrackIt
+1 310-947-9630
brad@trackit.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other