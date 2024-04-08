Submit Release
Join FOAM’s Andy Feinstein for a ‘Second Sunday Cycling Tour’ of the Arcata Marsh April 14

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Join FOAM Board member Andy Feinstein and his trusty metal steed Ernie on April 14 for a “Second Sunday Cycling Tour” of the Arcata Marsh. This 90-minute tour will focus on the “Three W’s of the Marsh”: wetlands, wildlife, and wastewater treatment. Andy plans to ride around the perimeter of the facility (not entering the Corp Yard), including the head works, treatment marshes, oxidation ponds, and enhancement marshes, while explaining their functions and relationships. Meet at 2 p.m. at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. Bring your own bike; all ages welcome. Heavy rain cancels. For more information, call 707-826-2359.

