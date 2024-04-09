Thoughtful: A Joyful Celebration Through Food

Press release from Humboldt Dining:

Cal Poly Humboldt and its food service partner Humboldt Dining, part of Chartwells Higher Education today announced the return of “Thoughtful” for its third year. Thoughtful is a nationwide event designed to celebrate food, fun, and self-care as the end of the semester rapidly approaches. Thoughtful is one of the signature events for Chartwells’ award-winning Joy-Ful campaign focused on celebrating joyful moments through food.

Millions of students across the country are invited to partake in Thoughtful interactive programming centered around food, laughter, and relaxation. Students at Cal Poly Humboldt can unwind with coloring books, chess and game stations, thank you card making, friendship bracelet crafting, giveaways and more throughout the week.

“At Cal Poly Humboldt, we are excited to be celebrating Thoughtful as a way to not only enjoy meals together, but to spend time and create joy with one another,” said James Richards, RDM, Humboldt Dining at Cal Poly Humboldt. “With Thoughtful, we are delighted to host an event for students to dine together and enjoy the community on campus.”

Thankful is another example of how Chartwells is bringing students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign.

About Cal Poly Humboldt

Cal Poly Humboldt is a public institution and part of the 23-campus California State University system. We have about 5,739 students and 490 faculty members. We offer a wide array of academic choices, with 57 majors and 10 graduate programs. Programs in natural resources and sciences are nationally known, while visual and performing arts are also popular areas of study. Throughout the curriculum, students find a long-standing commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Cal Poly Humboldt students live and learn in one of the world’s most beautiful places—near ancient redwood forests, mountains and beaches. We are located 275 miles north of San Francisco in the town of Arcata, which is recognized as one of the West’s best college towns.

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells’ nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.