Arcata Recreation Summer Camp Enrollment Opens on Wednesday, April 10

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

Open enrollment for the City of Arcata’s summer camp season will begin Wednesday, April 10 at 9 a.m.

Nine weeks of camps are offered for youth ages 4-14 and Leader-In-Training for youth ages 13-17. Camps run Monday-Friday starting June 17 and ending Aug. 16 with no camp on June 19 or July 4. A variety of camps are offered at locations throughout Arcata.

There are full day as well as half day camp options available. Camp Combos provide options to combine a half day morning camp with a half day afternoon camp to create a full day of camp.

Extended Care is offered at no extra charge! There is early drop off at 7:30 a.m. Redwood Day Camp, 8 a.m. for other morning and full day camps and late pick up at 5:30 p.m. for afternoon and full day camps.

This summer’s camps include:

Adventure Camp – (Ages 9-14) Adventure Camp is located at the Arcata Challenge Course in Redwood Park, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Explorers Science Camp Laurel – (Ages 5-9) Science Camp Laurel is located at the Laurel Tree Campus in Valley West, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jr. Explorers Science Camp Forest– (Ages 4-6) Science Camp Forest is located at the Redwood Lounge, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jr. Explorers Science Camp Marsh – (Ages 4-6) Science Camp Marsh is located at the Arcata Marsh, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Redwood Day Camp – (Ages 5-12) Redwood Day Camp is located at the Redwood Lodge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Skate Camp – (Ages 6-12) Skate Camp is located at the Arcata Skate Park, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Young Creators Art Camp and Art Camp – (Ages 4-6 and 7-12) Art Camp is located in the Teen Room at the Arcata Community Center, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Leader-In-Training Program – (Ages 13-17) L.I.T. participants can choose to assist at any of the Arcata Recreation camps. Full day and half day options are available.

Camp prices are $170 per week for full day camps and Camp Combos and prices are $120 per week for half day camps. The L.I.T. rate is $22 per week or $110 for five or more weeks. There is an additional $13.50 non-resident fee per activity. Scholarships are available for income-qualifying households.

For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org/rec or call (707) 822-7091.