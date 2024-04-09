Gordon McKernan Announces Landmark NIL Deals with Southeastern Softball Stars Chloe Magee and Bailey Krolczyk
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has announced groundbreaking Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Southeastern Softball's Chloe Magee and Bailey Krolczyk. This partnership marks McKernan's first venture with student-athletes from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Magee, a rising star from Watson, Louisiana, and Krolczyk, a senior catcher from Corpus Christi, Texas, both represent excellence. Magee's rapid ascent in collegiate softball and Krolczyk's trailblazing achievements within the Southeastern Softball program highlight their exceptional talent and dedication.
"I'm happy to welcome Chloe and Bailey to the G Team," expressed McKernan. "This marks a significant milestone as we extend our commitment to empowering female athletes and fostering opportunities for growth."
As McKernan's first NIL venture with student-athletes from Southeastern, this partnership symbolizes a new era of advocacy for athlete representation. By championing the visibility and opportunities of female athletes like Magee and Krolczyk, McKernan underscores his dedication to reshaping the landscape of sports representation and advocacy.
