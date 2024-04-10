AAFP Logo International Society of Feline Medicine

The AAFP and ISFM Release New Guidelines on the Long-term Use of NSAIDs in Cats to support practitioners with decision-making around prescribing NSAIDs.

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinarians around the globe now have access to the latest Consensus Guidelines created by a panel of world-leading feline experts on the long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in cats. The most widely used analgesic in veterinary medicine, the 2024 ISFM and AAFP Consensus Guidelines on the Long-term Use of NSAIDs in Cats from the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) and the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) supports practitioners with decision-making around prescribing NSAIDs in situations of chronic pain to minimize adverse effects and optimize pain management for their feline patients.

An extensive and practical guide to all aspects of the long-term use of NSAIDs in feline medicine, the Guidelines provide valuable resources for veterinarians and cover essential information including:

- Mechanism of action of NSAIDs

- Indications for their long-term use in cats

- Assessing patient suitability and screening prior to prescription of NSAIDs

- Considerations for NSAID use in the presence of comorbidities

- Monitoring treatment efficacy

- Avoidance and management of adverse effects

- Considerations for anesthesia and surgery in cats receiving long-term NSAID therapy

- Cat Friendly techniques to reduce chronic pain in the clinic and at home

The Guidelines also focus on providing Cat Friendly advice and tips for supporting caregivers to help improve compliance and therapeutic outcomes, while positively impacting the cat-caregiver bond. Three new guides for cat caregivers have been created by ISFM on supporting topics: Treating chronic (long-lasting) pain with NSAIDs, Changes to the home environment for cats with muscle/joint pain or mobility problems, and Encouraging your cat to drink, as well as a Treating Chronic Pain with NSAIDs Client Brochure from the AAFP to accompany the Guidelines.

Commenting on the evolution of the Guidelines, Dr. Sam Taylor, Head of Veterinary Specialists at ISFM and contributing author, said: “The first NSAID Guidelines were published in 2010. Since then, multiple studies have examined the use of NSAIDs in cats, particularly those with comorbidities. These Guidelines have examined this evidence and aim to provide practitioners with practical information on using NSAIDs for chronic pain management, along with tips and advice on working with caregivers to provide the best care for their cat.”

"We are thrilled to announce the release of these new Guidelines addressing long-term use of NSAIDs in cats,” added Heather O’Steen, AAFP CEO. “With a focus on safety, efficacy, and responsible medication management, these Guidelines aim to enhance the quality of life for our cats while minimizing potential risks. We believe that these Guidelines will serve as a vital resource in ensuring the optimal care and wellbeing of cats receiving long-term NSAID therapy."

The 2024 ISFM and AAFP Consensus Guidelines on the Long-term Use of NSAIDs in Cats is now available free to read for veterinary professionals worldwide on the AAFP website at catvets.com/nsaids.

###

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024 as a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and feline caregiver resources (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

About the International Society of Feline Medicine

The International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) is the veterinary division of the pioneering cat welfare charity International Cat Care. Trusted by vets and nurses, it provides a worldwide resource on feline health and wellbeing. Learn more at icatcare.org.

About the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery

The Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery is the official journal of the International Society of Feline Medicine and Surgery and the American Association of Feline Practitioners and is published by Sage Publishing. Learn more at journals.sagepub.com/home/jfm.