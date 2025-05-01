Recipients Announced for the 2025 FelineVMA/EveryCat Health Foundation Scholarship

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two promising veterinary students chosen to further feline healthcare education

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and EveryCat Health Foundation are delighted to announce the 2025 scholarship recipients for veterinary students pursuing a career in feline clinical practice or feline clinical research. Yvonne Figueroa, Oregon State University, Class of 2026, is awarded the Clinical Practice Scholarship. Britta Siegenthaler, Colorado State University, Class of 2026, receives the Clinical Research Scholarship.

"We are delighted to congratulate our two scholarship recipients. Their dedication to feline education and their commitment to connecting with others who share a passion for enhancing feline care and wellbeing is truly inspiring,” said Heather O’Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. “We are thrilled to support these exceptional students on their journey to elevate the standards of feline care."

Yvonne Figueroa, Oregon State University, Clinical Practice Scholarship

Yvonne Figueroa is a third-year student at the Oregon State University (OSU) Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine. She is a proud parent of three rescued cats and is actively involved in the feline community. Yvonne currently serves as Vice President of the OSU FelineVMA Student Chapter and volunteers for EveryCat Health Foundation. She aims to make the veterinary experience as comfortable as possible for her feline patients by advocating for Cat Friendly Practices® in the clinic. Her career goal is to become a board-certified feline practitioner so she can improve access to specialized feline care in the Pacific Northwest.

Britta Siegenthaler, Colorado State University, Clinical Research Scholarship

Britta Siegenthaler, originally from Ohio, is a current third-year student at Colorado State University (CSU). She actively contributes to research in feline coronavirus and feline infectious peritonitis while serving as a board member for the CSU FelineVMA Student Chapter and the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM), where she helps organize educational events for fellow students. Britta was actively involved with FelineVMA as a student scribe for the upcoming 2025 FelineVMA Dental Care Guidelines and as a Conference volunteer. She also earned a FelineVMA Cat Friendly Veterinarian® Certificate.

After graduation, she hopes to pursue specialty medicine in Internal Medicine or Neurology. “Ultimately,” she shares, “I hope to work in an academic institution or referral hospital that prioritizes research and education, allowing me to make a lasting impact on feline medicine.”

Outside of academics, Britta shares her home with two cats, Curie and Faraday, and her freshwater aquarium.

"We are honored to recognize individual students whose dedication to feline health reflects both academic excellence and a deep commitment to cat health," stated Jackie Ott Jaakola, Executive Director of the EveryCat Health Foundation. "Yvonne and Britta’s passion for feline medicine is unmistakable, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make as they advance in their careers, and we thank them for their dedication."

To learn more about additional educational opportunities, student resources, and feline-specific toolkits, please visit the FelineVMA (catvets.com) and EveryCat Health Foundation (everycat.org) websites.

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation is the world’s only nonprofit focused solely on funding feline health studies. Though cat ownership continues to grow around the world, feline health research remains underfunded compared to many other animals. Since 1968, EveryCat Health Foundation has awarded over $10 million in grants for groundbreaking cat health research at more than 30 partner institutions worldwide. This funding is made possible through the support of dedicated donors and partners. Research supported by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing educational resources that improve treatment of common feline health problems and prevent many diseases. Grants are reviewed and awarded with the help of the foundation’s expert Scientific Review Committee. For further information, visit www.everycat.org.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) is dedicated to advancing feline health and wellbeing by supporting veterinary professionals through high standards of practice, ongoing education, and evidence-based medicine. With a diverse membership of more than 4,400 veterinarians, technicians, practice managers, assistants, support staff, and students, the FelineVMA offers Cat Friendly resources such as practice guidelines, feline-specific education, and caregiver support. Learn more about the FelineVMA at catvets.com.

