The Feline Veterinary Medical Association Announces the 2025 Annual Conference September 18-21

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Professionals Learn the Latest in Feline Nephrology, Urology, and Dentistry

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) is excited to announce the 2025 Annual Conference, the premier event for veterinary professionals dedicated to advancing feline health and wellbeing. The Conference will take place September 18-21, 2025, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR, offering cutting-edge, feline-focused education, hands-on learning, and vibrant networking opportunities.

FelineVMA 2025 Annual Conference Highlights

- Cutting-edge Education – Dive deep into the latest advancements in Feline Nephrology, Urology, and Dentistry. Learn from distinguished speakers as they share innovative approaches and practical applications. Attendees can earn a total of up to 33.5 continuing education (CE) credits.

- Technician Track – Expanded to three full days, this track is tailored for veterinary technicians and covers a broad array of feline health topics.

- Feline Veterinarian Bootcamp for New Graduates – This immersive Bootcamp equips recent graduates with real-world experience alongside top experts in feline care. Participants will gain confidence in diagnosing common conditions, refining their diagnostic process, and working through real-life case discussions.

- Masterclass: Subtleties of Feline CKD Management – A deep dive into the complex nuances of managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats, featuring expert-led analysis, therapeutic insights, and practical case applications.

- Workshop: Hands-on Feline Orthopedic Evaluation – Gain hands-on, expert-guided experience in Cat Friendly techniques for successful orthopedic/osteoarthritis examinations.

- Workshop: Introduction of Ultrasound to the Feline Urinary Tract – Learn ultrasound scanning techniques for the kidneys and bladder, with a strong emphasis on the bladder.

- Workshop: Cat Friendly Interactions & Handling for Technicians – Learn about Cat Friendly techniques to help better understand and handle feline patients.

- Ancillary Sessions – Elevate your Conference experience with Lunch & Learn CE sessions, Breakfast Symposia, and a robust Pre-conference Day, offering an additional 9.5 RACE-approved CE hours.

- Networking – Connect with colleagues and industry leaders through dedicated networking events and social gatherings that foster collaboration and community.

- Virtual Access – Beginning in October, many sessions will be available on demand.

“The 2025 FelineVMA Annual Conference is THE place to be for feline-focused CE from world-class speakers on nephrology, urology, and dentistry. In addition, we’re raising the bar this year with the new Chronic Kidney Disease Masterclass, to deepen clinical knowledge around one of the most common chronic diseases we see, and the Feline Veterinarian Bootcamp, to empower recent graduates with real-world skills. Plus, the Technician Track has been expanded to three full days and will cover a variety of topics. You’ll also get to learn what’s new in the packed Exhibit Hall, meet up with other people who share your passion for feline medicine, and have a great time in the Pacific Northwest. I can’t wait to see you all in Portland (Oregon) in September,” said Dr. Ashlie Saffire, president of the FelineVMA. “If you can’t make it, or want to see any sessions you miss when you’re in Portland, select sessions will be available on-demand in October as part of the Virtual Access.”

Early-bird registration is available until August 15, 2025, with exclusive discounts for FelineVMA Members. For comprehensive details about registration, the Conference agenda, travel arrangements, and CE opportunities and programs, please visit catvets.com/conference2025.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.

