The Feline Veterinary Medical Association and Merck Animal Health Announce Veterinary Student Scholarships

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and Merck Animal Health have announced the 2025 Scholarships for Academic Excellence in Feline Healthcare.

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) and Merck Animal Health have announced the 2025 Scholarships for Academic Excellence in Feline Healthcare. These scholarships support veterinary students going into their second- and third-year (Classes of 2027 and 2028) dedicated to feline medicine.

Two students from an AVMA-accredited veterinary school in good standing will each receive a $10,000 scholarship and complimentary registration to the 2025 FelineVMA Annual Conference in Portland, OR, September 18-21. The scholarships will be granted based on academic excellence, exceptional leadership skills, and a genuine commitment to the wellbeing of cats.

"We are delighted to partner with Merck Animal Health on this scholarship program," said Heather O'Steen, CAE, FelineVMA CEO. "We are dedicated to enhancing the development of the next generation of feline veterinary leaders, as exemplified by the FelineVMA Student Chapter Program, and this scholarship is instrumental in identifying these future leaders as well as ensuring they benefit from the FelineVMA’s wealth of resources for Cat Friendly education. By supporting these veterinary students, we can contribute to a brighter future for feline healthcare and wellbeing."

To apply for this scholarship, interested students must submit a resume/CV, college transcript/proof that they are a student in good standing, and a letter of recommendation from a mentor. Additionally, applicants must answer three essay questions that explore their interests in feline veterinary medicine, their long-term career goals in feline medicine, their leadership skills, and experience. The deadline for application submission is June 30, 2025.

The FelineVMA will announce the scholarship winners in a press release and feature them in several communications, including The Feline Practitioner, the FelineVMA’s member-exclusive magazine, and on social media.

The FelineVMA provides additional resources for students through the Student Chapter of the FelineVMA Program. All students who belong to an official Student Chapter of the FelineVMA are eligible for a free FelineVMA Student Chapter Membership, valid until graduation, and are encouraged to complete the Cat Friendly Certificate Program.

Please visit the FelineVMA website for further details and to apply for the scholarship.

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) is dedicated to advancing feline health and wellbeing by supporting veterinary professionals through high standards of practice, ongoing education, and evidence-based medicine. With a diverse membership of more than 4,400 veterinarians, technicians, practice managers, assistants, support staff, and students, the FelineVMA offers Cat Friendly resources such as practice guidelines, feline-specific education, and caregiver support. Learn more about the FelineVMA at catvets.com.



