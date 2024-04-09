MPD Seeking Man Wanted for Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the community’s assistance in the search for a wanted suspect involved in a Southeast shooting.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 9:45 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 1700 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Michael Owusu-Sakyi, of Southeast D.C. He is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court Arrest Warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (gun).

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this wanted person should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24050692

