Clarence Mabe, FACE Amusement Group, Inducted to the American Amusement Machine Association’s 2024 Hall of Fame
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarence Mabe, FACE Amusement Group’s Founder and Head Coach, has been inducted into the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) 2024 Hall of Fame. Clarence was chosen by his AAMA peers to be added to the Hall of Fame which is a true honor for the recipients.
Jeff Blair, President, AAMA, President, Clarence Mabe, FACE Amusement, Founder and Head Coach, and Pete Gustafson, Executive Vice President, AAMA
“I’m blessed. It’s an honor that very few people get. So, I’m honored that they chose me.” states Clarence Mabe, FACE Amusement, Founder and Head Coach.
AAMA’s President, Jeff Blair points to the culture Clarence has created within his organization ensuring every team member and guest feels valued, appreciated, and welcomed. “There’s an atmosphere of joy present in every one of Clarence’s venues and that’s intentional. The name of the organization, FACE stands for Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence. These are the guiding principles of everything they do, and you see it present in the way the team members interact with their guests and each other. The atmosphere they create exemplifies the best of what a Family Entertainment Center (FEC) experience can be.”
“Clarence was, and remains an industry disrupter,” said AAMA EVP, Pete Gustafson. “He took what others were doing with family entertainment centers and improved on it in ways big and small, including displaying redemption prizes all throughout the venue creating colorful and exciting backdrops everywhere a guest looks. And FACE Entertainment shatters guest expectations at their Pigeon Forge location, Downtown Flavortown - you don’t go to an arcade expecting to find the food and beverage curated by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, but that’s exactly what you get at Flavortown.”
About The AAMA
The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) is an international not-for-profit 501(c)6 trade organization representing the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, professional service providers, and location owner/operators for the coin-operated amusement industry. Our mission is to make the industry better through collaboration, education, advocacy, and networking. We never stop playing!
About FACE Amusement Group
FACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Branson Coaster, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown. With games of skill and rides that thrill, crazy mazes, and racetrack blazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.
FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Work® recognition for its company for 2024 for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.
In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com
