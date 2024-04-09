Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 09, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

April 9, 2024

April 9, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:19 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, April 8, 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 15, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, April 15, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses Wednesday,

April 15, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, April 29, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1295

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1295

SB 45

SB 55

Bills Referred

HR 378 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 379 Human Services

HR 380 Transportation

HR 381 Labor And Industry

HR 382 Education

HR 383 State Government

HB 2179 Finance

HB 2197 Judiciary

HB 2198 Judiciary

HB 2199 Judiciary

HB 2200 Professional Licensure

HB 2201 Insurance

HB 2210 Health

SB 1101 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

HB 816 To Appropriations

HB 1512 To Appropriations

HB 1573 To Appropriations

HB 1593 To Appropriations

HB 1598 To Appropriations

HB 1834 To Appropriations

HB 2055 To Appropriations

SB 1111 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 2143 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Judiciary

HB 2149 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Housing and Community Development

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 28 From State Government as Amended

HR 262 From State Government as Committed

HR 374 From State Government as Committed

HR 376 From State Government as Committed

HB 491 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1518 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1798 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1862 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1863 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1864 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1865 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1943 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 1169 From State Government as Amended

SB 37 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1730

HB 1799

HB 1853

HB 2119

SB 709

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 269 A Concurrent Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a bipartisan task force to study any consolidated or unconsolidated State statutes in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Judicial Code, Sentencing Code or elsewhere under which a term of imprisonment and other collateral consequences may be imposed in order to identify redundant, overlapping and inconsistent offenses, improper grading and gaps in criminal liability, out-of-date, antiquated, offensive or unenforceable language and to make recommendations to the General Assembly. 102-99 A03824 (MARCELL) 100-101 (FAIL) A03832 (M. BROWN) 99-102 (FAIL) A03911 (KRAJEWSKI) 102-99 HR 328 A Resolution designating March 19, 2024, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising nearly $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer. 200-1

