Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 09, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 9, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:19 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, April 8, 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 15, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,
it reconvene on Monday, April 15, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses Wednesday,
April 15, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, April 29, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1295
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1295
SB 45
SB 55
Bills Referred
HR 378 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 379 Human Services
HR 380 Transportation
HR 381 Labor And Industry
HR 382 Education
HR 383 State Government
HB 2179 Finance
HB 2197 Judiciary
HB 2198 Judiciary
HB 2199 Judiciary
HB 2200 Professional Licensure
HB 2201 Insurance
HB 2210 Health
SB 1101 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
HB 816 To Appropriations
HB 1512 To Appropriations
HB 1573 To Appropriations
HB 1593 To Appropriations
HB 1598 To Appropriations
HB 1834 To Appropriations
HB 2055 To Appropriations
SB 1111 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 2143 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Judiciary
HB 2149 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Housing and Community Development
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 28 From State Government as Amended
HR 262 From State Government as Committed
HR 374 From State Government as Committed
HR 376 From State Government as Committed
HB 491 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1518 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1798 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1862 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 1863 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 1864 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 1865 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended
HB 1943 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 1169 From State Government as Amended
SB 37 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1730
HB 1799
HB 1853
HB 2119
SB 709
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Concurrent Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a bipartisan task force to study any consolidated or unconsolidated State statutes in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Judicial Code, Sentencing Code or elsewhere under which a term of imprisonment and other collateral consequences may be imposed in order to identify redundant, overlapping and inconsistent offenses, improper grading and gaps in criminal liability, out-of-date, antiquated, offensive or unenforceable language and to make recommendations to the General Assembly.
|
102-99
|
|
100-101 (FAIL)
|
|
|
99-102 (FAIL)
|
|
|
102-99
|
|
A Resolution designating March 19, 2024, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising nearly $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.
|
200-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.