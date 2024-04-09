Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,176 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 09, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 9, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:19 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Merski.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, April 8, 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, April 15, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, April 15, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses Wednesday,

April 15, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, April 29, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1295

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1295

 

SB 45

SB 55

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 378     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 379     Human Services

HR 380     Transportation

HR 381     Labor And Industry

HR 382     Education

HR 383     State Government

                   

HB 2179   Finance

HB 2197   Judiciary

HB 2198   Judiciary

HB 2199   Judiciary

HB 2200   Professional Licensure

HB 2201   Insurance

HB 2210   Health

                   

SB 1101    Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 816        To Appropriations

HB 1512      To Appropriations

HB 1573      To Appropriations

HB 1593      To Appropriations

HB 1598      To Appropriations

HB 1834      To Appropriations

HB 2055      To Appropriations

 

SB 1111       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 2143      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Judiciary

HB 2149      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities to Housing and Community Development

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 28           From State Government as Amended

HR 262        From State Government as Committed

HR 374        From State Government as Committed

HR 376         From State Government as Committed

 

HB 491        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1518      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1798      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1862      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1863      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1864      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1865      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Amended

HB 1943      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 1169      From State Government as Amended

        

SB 37           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1730

HB 1799

HB 1853

HB 2119

 

SB 709

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 269

A Concurrent Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a bipartisan task force to study any consolidated or unconsolidated State statutes in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Judicial Code, Sentencing Code or elsewhere under which a term of imprisonment and other collateral consequences may be imposed in order to identify redundant, overlapping and inconsistent offenses, improper grading and gaps in criminal liability, out-of-date, antiquated, offensive or unenforceable language and to make recommendations to the General Assembly. 

102-99

 

A03824 (MARCELL)

100-101   (FAIL)

 

 

A03832 (M. BROWN)

99-102    (FAIL)

 

 

A03911 (KRAJEWSKI)

102-99

 

HR 328

A Resolution designating March 19, 2024, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising nearly $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.                                            

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, April 10, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 09, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more