Attorney General Jackley Announces Mitchell Woman Sentenced For Sexual Contact Charge

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Mitchell, S.D., woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eight years suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to one count of Sexual Contact With a Person Incapable of Consent.

Stacy Jo Johnson, 50, was sentenced Tuesday in Davison County Circuit Court. She had earlier pled guilty to the sexual contact charge. A second count of Sexual Contact with a Person Incapable of Consent was dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

The maximum sentence was 10 years in prison. Both the Attorney General’s Office and the victim’s family requested a sentence closer to the maximum sentence.

Johnson was charged with engaging in sexual contact with a person with another person, 16 years old or older, who was incapable of giving consent. The incident occurred in July 2023 at LifeQuest in Mitchell where Johnson was an employee and the victim was a resident.

As part of the plea bargain, Johnson also agreed to have her name placed on the federal exclusion list for healthcare providers which prohibits her from working at any federally-funded healthcare facility. She also was fined $1,000 and will have to register as a sex offender.

Investigation of the case was done by Mitchell Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

