Gov. Justice announces plans to ease congestion on WV 9 in Berkeley County

"This project is going to start making life easier for those who drive Route 9," Gov. Justice said. "We're facing a real challenge as the county's population grows. This boom is undeniably something to celebrate, and we will adapt as we grow. President Blair brought this issue to my attention, and I knew we needed to take action. Thankfully, because of Secretary Wriston and the hard-working members of our Department of Transportation, we are ready to roll out this plan to tackle the congestion." "Since Governor Justice took office, countless road projects have been completed, making life better across West Virginia," Senate President Blair said. "Here's what I've learned working with this man: when Gov. Justice pledges to get something done, it gets done. That's why I am confident we'll fix the problems we face on Route 9. It's about acknowledging the problem, taking steps forward, and getting the job done. That's exactly the approach we're taking here." "There's obviously a growing need for the DOT to deal with some of the issues on Route 9," Wriston said. "Under Governor Justice's and Senator Blair's leadership, we have an approach that will help the area, alleviate congestion, and move traffic more efficiently."