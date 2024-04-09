David Samuel Del Grande: Vietnam Vet, Coach, Athlete

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

David Samuel Del Grande 1942-2023 passed away at home March 12, 2023 at age 81 from IPF Indiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with his wife Sharon and son Mike by his side. He was the son of Dave Del Grande and Laurene Del Grande. He was born and raised in Fortuna. He went to work at the age of 14 at dairies in Loleta while attending St. Bernards High School where he was an outstanding athlete in track and earning all-county in football. He spent his childhood growing up with several relatives and friends that he spoke fondly of. After high school he served in the U S Marine Corps from 1961-1965, that he was very proud of. He served in Vietnam in 1962. He received an honorable discharge as a Corporal. He came back to Eureka where he married his first wife Phyllis. Dave worked several jobs while pursuing his passion, “coaching baseball”. He worked for 7-up, United States Post Office, as an insurance agent, ran Del Grandes bar for several years, drove for Bettendorf Trucking Co. and obtained his contractors license where he did construction and handyman work. In 1968 he helped with the founding of the Humboldt Eagles baseball team and managed them to state championship that year. He managed the team for 17 years. Some players went on to play semi pro baseball and a few went on to play pro baseball. He and many of his players love to tell numerous stories, pranks, and shenanigans from those days. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf, He also spent time coaching at St. Bernards High School both as a Varsity Baseball Coach and as the Hitting Coach for for the Varsity Softball Team for five years. After his wife Phyllis passed away in 2016, Dave reconnected with Sharon (Areson) Raby from old high school days and they married in 2018. He spent his last years between Eureka and Sebastopol with friends and family and helping take care of his aunt Lotus Hubbard. He and Sharon enjoyed traveling with their 5th wheel to the desert each winter listening to music, dancing, and eating out usually at the Elks Clubs where he was a member since 1967, as well as traveling to Texas and Montana where their sons live. He was preceded in death by his father Dave, mother Laurene, stepmother Mary, first wife Phyllis and life long friend Jim Pastori. He is survived by his brother Duane (Melissa) Lemley, his children Debi Del Grande, Bob Del Grande, Mike (Becky) Del Grande, Tony (Charlene), Del Grande, Scott (Betsey) Boes and stepsons Derek and Kirk (Denise) Siedentopf, 12 grandchildren and 8 and one-half great-grandchildren. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery in Fortuna. Celebration of Life Will be held at Eureka Center for Spiritual Living 239 Buhne St Eureka, April 20, 2024. Color Guard starts 1:00-3pm. Bring stories. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Humboldt Eagles or St. Bernards softball program.