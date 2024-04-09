Rafael Marrero & Company Chosen as Public Relations AOR for Riveting True Crime Story, "Final Flight, Queen of Air"
"Final Flight Queen of Air" is the story of a three-year manhunt for the most unlikely of drug traffickers - a 60-year-old mother from Oklahoma.
Jesús Romero is a retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander and was a Civil Service Army Intelligence Operations Specialist assigned to Guatemala at the time of the investigation.
"Rafael Marrero & Co. to publicize 'Final Flight, Queen of Air,' the true tale of an Oklahoma mom's descent into international drug trafficking."
Cocaine. Cartels. Conspiracy. The story of 'Final Flight, Queen of Air' is an exciting new book about how an Oklahoma businesswoman was caught providing Mexican drug cartels with business jets.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rafael Marrero & Company, acclaimed as "The Premier B2G and B2B Contractor Marketing Agency!"® is thrilled to announce its selection as the Public Relations Agency of Record (AOR) and the official publicist for the much-anticipated true crime narrative, "Final Flight, Queen of Air," an exciting new book set to captivate audiences in the Summer of 2024.
— Dr. Rafael Marrero
Cocaine. Cartels. Conspiracy. In an extraordinary fusion of intrigue and real-life drama, "Final Flight, Queen of Air" unravels the intense three-year pursuit of an unprecedented figure in criminal history – a 60-year-old Oklahoma mother turned international drug trafficker, Debra Lynn Mercer Erwin. This gripping tale, guided by the firsthand insights of Jesus Romero, a retired senior Naval Intelligence officer, alongside Steve Tochterman, a former FAA Special Agent, sheds light on the unexpected and complex layers of a federal investigation that led to Mercer Erwin's downfall.
As described in the Grand Jury Indictment filed 02/24/21 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Case 4:20-cr-00212-ALM-KPJ Document 151), Mrs. Debra Lynn Mercer Erwin, an enigma in the sphere of crime, registered over 1000 aircraft, weaving a web of deceit far beyond the skies. Her conviction on charges of leading an international drug trafficking ring and orchestrating a $240 million Ponzi scheme within the elite circles of private aviation marks a significant chapter in the annals of criminal justice.
Rafael Marrero & Company is set to bring this extraordinary story to the forefront of public attention, leveraging its distinguished expertise in contractor marketing and public relations. The agency's commitment to storytelling excellence and its strategic approach to media engagement make it the ideal partner in introducing "Final Flight, Queen of Air" to a global audience.
"We are honored to represent a narrative of such depth and complexity," said Rafael Marrero, CEO of Rafael Marrero & Company. "The story of 'Final Flight, Queen of Air' is not just about crime; it's about the relentless pursuit of justice and the unforeseen challenges in unmasking the truth. We are committed to ensuring this story and the historic indictment reaches and resonates with people everywhere."
As summer 2024 approaches, the world awaits a tale of intrigue, betrayal, and the indomitable spirit of those who seek justice against all odds. "Final Flight, Queen of Air" promises to be a landmark addition to the true crime genre, published by RoseDale Publishing, a division of Clara Rose & Company, and brought to the public eye by Rafael Marrero & Company. For more information and updates on "Final Flight, Queen of Air," please visit https://lnkd.in/eEp3N2Ez (https://lnkd.in/eEp3N2Ez).
About Rafael Marrero & Company:
Rafael Marrero & Company is renowned as "The Premier B2G and B2B Contractor Marketing Agency!"®, offering unparalleled expertise in marketing, branding, and public relations explicitly tailored for the government contracting industry. With a deep commitment to client success and a passion for storytelling, Rafael Marrero & Company continues to set the standard for excellence in the field.
Giuliana Trevisanato, MBA
Rafael Marrero & Company
+1 888-595-6221
giuliana@rafaelmarrero.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Broken Trust: The Onalaska Drug Plane Scandal