Strategic Update: Successful U.S. Military Operation Marks the Collapse of the Maduro Regime

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) assesses the high-impact strategic developments unfolding in Venezuela following a United States military operation that, according to information released by the U.S. government, resulted in the capture of dictator and narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro, as well as the neutralization of critical axes of the regime’s security apparatus.According to official statements by President Donald J. Trump, the operation was carried out by U.S. special forces after weeks of planning, with an emphasis on precision and collateral damage control. The White House reported that the forces involved returned intact and that the primary objectives were achieved. The president indicated that Maduro and his wife are currently in U.S. custody and will face charges in the Southern District of New York.These events occur within a context of prolonged tensions between Washington and Caracas, marked by formal accusations by the U.S. government against Maduro for drug trafficking, electoral manipulation, and the operation of a narco-state.From the MSI² perspective, the operation constitutes a success and an operational turning point with direct implications for regional security, the power architecture in South America, and the hemispheric balance.CDR José Adán Gutiérrez, USN (Ret.), co-founder and Senior Fellow of the Institute, stated in a declaration that “from a strictly military perspective, this operation reflects the application of intelligence superiority, strategic surprise, and control of operational tempo.”“The Venezuelan regime had transformed its security apparatus into a defensive system oriented toward self-preservation rather than national defense. Once command and control nodes were degraded, collapse became a real possibility. The current scenario confirms that the window of action was assessed as optimal and executed with limited but decisive objectives,” he added.“Today we celebrate hope and reaffirm that justice, even when delayed, always arrives,” stated Alexis Torres, Senior Fellow and former Secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety.He further emphasized: “With our heads held high, we move forward prepared to rebuild with unity, transparency, and deep respect for human dignity. A period of oppression comes to an end, and an era of opportunity begins: Venezuela is reborn with strength, dignity, and determination, guided by peace, democracy, and respect for human rights.”Vice Admiral Francisco Calisto Giampietri, Senior Fellow and MSI² liaison to Peru, observed: “The United States attack on Venezuelan military installations… we warned about it long ago. The regime assumed increasing risks and today faces the consequences of that stubbornness. A different phase now opens, whose human and political cost must still be rigorously assessed.”For his part, Dr. Rafael Marrero, founder and CEO of the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute, underscored: “Beyond the specific event, what matters is the new scenario that is taking shape. U.S. political leadership, including the sustained role of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in denouncing the Venezuelan regime, and the work of our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, have been decisive in keeping the issue on the strategic agenda. The challenge now will be managing the transition, preventing power vacuums, and protecting the civilian population.”MSI² will continue monitoring the evolution of events, with particular attention to internal reactions within Venezuela, responses from regional and extra-hemispheric actors, and short- and medium-term scenarios related to governance, security, and regional stability.About the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²)The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, is a conservative, nonpartisan think tank that promotes stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America while addressing the global challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China.MSI² is dedicated to public policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting services. Drawing on decades of experience in the public and private sectors, the Institute delivers innovative, actionable solutions to complex challenges. Its expertise spans geopolitical, economic, and technological domains, positioning MSI² as a trusted partner for governments, corporations, and institutions facing high-stakes decisions.

