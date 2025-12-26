New Book Exposes How China Is Weaponizing Cyber Power Across the Western Hemisphere

Dragon in the Matrix: Technical Realities of Chinese Cyber Operations Targeting the West Is Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon

This book is about understanding reality before it is too late” — Dr. Luis O. Noguerol

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Dragon in the Matrix: Technical Realities of Chinese Cyber Operations Targeting the West," a groundbreaking investigation into China’s cyber and hybrid warfare across the Americas, is now available for pre-order on Amazon . Published by the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) in partnership with Bravo Zulu Publishers , the book will be officially released on January 31, 2026, in both Kindle and paperback editions.Authored by Dr. Luis O. Noguerol, a veteran cybersecurity executive and academic with more than four decades of experience in government, private-sector security, and intelligence-related cyber operations, and Dr. Rafael Marrero, a nationally recognized geopolitical strategist, author, and founder of MSI², "Dragon in the Matrix" delivers a precise, evidence-based analysis of how digital warfare has become a central instrument of state power.Dr. Noguerol, who serves as Co-Founder and Senior Fellow for Cyber at MSI², holds a Ph.D. in Management with a specialization in Information Systems and Technology and has advised organizations on compliance with federal cybersecurity frameworks, including NIST, FISMA, and FIPS.“Cyber warfare is no longer a future risk. It is an active, persistent campaign unfolding inside the digital systems that sustain our governments, economies, and societies. This book is about understanding reality before it is too late,” he said.China’s Cyber Campaign Across the AmericasFar from a theoretical threat, the book demonstrates how Chinese cyber operations have evolved from traditional espionage into complex hybrid campaigns combining artificial intelligence, supply-chain infiltration, attacks on telecommunications, disruption of critical infrastructure, disinformation, deepfakes, and covert operations conducted through both military units and civilian proxies. The authors document verified cases, including Volt Typhoon and the Microsoft Exchange hack, that have compromised governments, corporations, and strategic networks across the United States and Latin America.The book also examines how emerging technologies, such as 6G networks, smart surveillance systems, satellite programs, and digital infrastructure initiatives, are being leveraged as tools of geopolitical influence, gradually eroding digital sovereignty throughout the Western Hemisphere.Dr. Marrero, a Stanford and Cornell graduate with nearly 40 years of experience in cross-sector areas, including federal procurement, supply chains, and strategic communications, has advised government and corporate leaders on economic warfare, authoritarian influence, and hemispheric security.“China’s digital expansion is strategic and geopolitical. "Dragon in the Matrix" exposes how infrastructure, data, and influence are being weaponized, and why the Western Hemisphere must respond collectively and decisively,” he said.“A Wake-Up Call for the Americas”The book has also received early praise from senior intelligence and national security professionals.“A wake-up call for the Americas. This book exposes the silent takeover unfolding in our own neighborhood”, said Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Octavio Pérez, U.S. Army Intelligence Officer (Ret.), formerly assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Co-Founder and Senior Fellow of the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²).With more than two decades of U.S. Army intelligence experience, Pérez has served in command, analytical, and strategic intelligence roles in the United States and abroad, with a focus on hemispheric security and politico-military affairs in Latin America.Additional advance praise comes from T. Casey Fleming, a globally recognized authority on national security and strategic risk.“A masterful decoding of China’s algorithmic empire. Noguerol and Marrero expose the hidden architecture of power shaping the modern battlespace—one most Americans have yet to recognize, let alone confront,” said Fleming, CEO of BlackOps Partners and author of The Red Tsunami: The Silent Storm Killing Your Freedom.Fleming is an internationally respected senior advisor who has counseled Congress, the Pentagon, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the SEC, and the White House, and is a former executive with IBM and Deloitte."Dragon in the Matrix" identifies three critical vulnerabilities facing the Americas: aging infrastructure, fragmented cybersecurity policies, and the erosion of public trust through the use of synthetic media and information warfare. In response, the authors propose a new defense framework grounded in hemispheric cooperation, intelligence sharing, technological innovation, and the protection of democratic institutions.The message is unambiguous: the cyber war is already underway, silent, persistent, and strategic, and only a coordinated, informed response can confront it.Pre-order now on Amazon. Available January 31, 2026 (Kindle & Paperback).___About the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²)The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank dedicated to advancing stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America while addressing the strategic challenge posed by the People’s Republic of China. MSI² provides policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting services across geopolitical, economic, and technological domains.

