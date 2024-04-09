Westbound I-10 to close between US 60 and I-17 (April 12-15)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect delays as westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and I-17 from 10 p.m. Fri., April 12, through 4 a.m. Mon., April 15, for bridge work. The following ramps will also be closed:

The ramps from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10

The southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway Roads and 40th and 32nd streets.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

At the same time, northbound SR 143 will also be closed between Broadway Road and University Drive for paving.

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north and connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.