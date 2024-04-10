Egnyte Appoints Ryan Kam as Chief Marketing Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced the appointment of Ryan J. Kam as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
"With the rapid and continuous evolution of the cloud services industry, we are at a turning point to partner with our customers in navigating the dynamic industry and gain the most value from our product,” said Vineet Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Egnyte. “With his vast experience in marketing cloud-enabled services to enterprises, Ryan is aptly placed to build the Egnyte brand to greater heights and cement our unique positioning of a broad-spectrum intelligent content platform.”
Most recently, Kam worked at LogicMonitor, where he led the company's marketing efforts. Prior to LogicMonitor, he led the complete rebranding of Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions.
“Today’s organizations are under pressure to do more with less. They aim to optimize their critical business functions in the most efficient, productive, and collaborative ways to drive success. Egnyte is the essential component that enables businesses to automate their content processes with speed, security, and innovation at the forefront,” said Kam. “I’m honored to be a part of the impressive team at Egnyte that is helping to drive the future of the cloud content management industry. I look forward to showing how powerful Egnyte can be as a critical foundation to AI-driven digital transformation.”
Previously, Kam was the Chief Digital Officer for AppDynamics before its acquisition by Cisco. Earlier in his career, Kam worked in various positions of increasing responsibility within the marketing team at Salesforce.
For more information, interviews, or photos, please contact media@egnyte.com.
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
