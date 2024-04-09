Showcase Elite Beauty Bar Pasadena Hosts Sustainability Fashion

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in central Pasadena and founded in 2022, Elite Beauty Bar is the aesthetic wellness spa opened by founder, Gisella May Zimmer. Zimmer’s approach to rejuvenating the beauty industry is born from the various certifications she holds as a beauty artist in Los Angeles.

Her application of swiftness combined with her passion for connecting with others manifested the creation of Elite Beauty Bar – where her mission is to inspire beauty artists worldwide.

Though Elite Beauty Bar stands to serve as the motivational muse for beauty entrepreneurs, the wellness spa also lovingly desires to uplift the physical community in which it resides. As a pledge to the city of Pasadena to operate ethically and outstandingly, Elite Beauty Bar has generously become the patron and host of a charity fashion event called “Downtown to Uptown.” The event, taking place on April 26th, is the brainchild of creative force, Kimberlee Aiello. As the Director of Operations at Elite Beauty Bar, Kimberlee spearheads creating philanthropic partnerships for the salon.

Her latest project marks a milestone in Elite Beauty Bar’s history; she has masterminded the creation of a fashion show event in partnership with faithful eco-enthusiasts at Remainders Creative. Remainders Creative is a non-profit organization that provides resources to the community, implementing local and inclusive artistic opportunities through recycling raw materials and repurposing usable goods. The organization embraces creative minds of all ages and prepares them to become the creative engineers of tomorrow.

The “Downtown to Uptown” event has a special twist: 8 talented designers will create original upcycled garments using fabrics and notions from Remainders. Each designer or design team will have 6 hours to upcycle a garment into a one-of-a-kind, new and wearable high fashion work of art. At 4pm on April 26th, designers and models will convene with their constructed garments at Elite Beauty Bar. Each visionary participant of the fashion show will receive complimentary hair and makeup beautification services at the salon, by master stylists learning beauty strategy from Gisella. Following the beautification hour, a runway fashion show will commence at 6PM, doubling as an energetic party stacked with food and beverages. At the end of the fashion presentations, a prize ceremony will take place– awarding creatives for their use of design skill, overall design elections, and runway presentation.

Tickets for this event are $20 with proceeds being donated to Remainders Creative. Admission to this historical Pasadena event can be purchased here.