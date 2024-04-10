Wakefield Country Day School Goes Green with New Solar System Installed by Virtue Solar

New solar panels on roof of Wakefield Country Day School Virtue Solar technicians installing solar panels on Wakefield Country Day School

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wakefield Country Day School is excited to announce it has completed installation of a cutting-edge solar energy system from Virtue Solar. With a capacity of 74.2kW, this roof-mounted solar panel system represents a significant step towards energy sustainability and cost savings for the school.

The new solar system is projected to generate clean energy equivalent to burning one and a half million pounds of coal, planting thirty-four thousand trees or driving one hundred and thirty-three thousand fewer miles each year, contributing substantially to the school's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and fostering environmental stewardship.

Head of School Paul Larner noted: “We are delighted to have this state-of-the-art system in place due to the generosity of numerous donors and a direct reimbursement program enacted recently by the federal government. We will receive a very rapid payback on our investment and I am delighted we can lead the effort as the first school in our area to install solar. Virtue Solar did a fantastic job every step of the way.”

Virtue Solar, a leading provider of solar solutions, worked closely with Wakefield Country Day School to design and install the system, ensuring maximum efficiency and sustainability.

"We are proud to partner with Wakefield Country Day School on this important initiative," said Deven Barkley, Virtue Solar’s Commercial Director. "By harnessing the power of solar energy, the school is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also exhibiting leadership in environmental responsibility."

For more information about Wakefield Country Day School, visit wcdsva.org.

For inquiries about Virtue Solar, visit Virtuesolar.com.

About Wakefield Country Day School:

Wakefield Country Day School is a co-educational, independent, non-sectarian elementary, middle, and high school situated in Rappahannock County, Virginia serving Preschool through Grade 12.

About Virtue Solar:

Virtue Solar is a leading provider of solar energy solutions in Virginia. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Virtue Solar helps businesses,

organizations, and individuals harness the power of solar energy to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

