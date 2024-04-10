ShareWell Hosts Inaugural Virtual Conference, "The Future of Mental Health," In Honor Of Mental Health Awareness Month
Join Renowned Influential Minds For Fireside Chats May 13-16; Free Registration Now OpenSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareWell, the premier group support platform for mental health, is excited to announce The Future of Mental Health Conference, a free virtual event taking place from May 13 - 16. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the conference will bring together influential minds, experts, and advocates to explore the evolving landscape of mental health and wellness.
The Future of Mental Health Conference will showcase a series of captivating virtual fireside chats aimed at reshaping understanding and efforts towards enhancing mental health for individuals, communities, and the globe. Attendees will experience the strength of community, connecting with a supportive network committed to advancing mental health. They will have the opportunity to spark creativity and explore tangible solutions presented by leading thought leaders, while also gaining the confidence and knowledge necessary to take charge of their mental well-being.
“We are excited to debut our first virtual conference underscoring ShareWell's commitment to making transformative discussions around mental health accessible to all,” says CeCe Cheng, Founder and CEO of ShareWell.
The lineup of speakers and topics include:
● Adrian Aoun, CEO/Founder at Forward, discussing AI's role in accessible healthcare.
● Eve Blossom, Co-founder of Future Family, exploring the intersection of women's health and mental health.
● CeCe Cheng, ShareWell Founder, speaking on peer support as a transformational mental health modality.
● Renee Franzwa, Director of Education at MAPS, delving into the latest in Psychedelics/Psychedelic Assisted Therapy (PAT).
● Shawnti Refuge, Mental Health Coach & Author, addressing mental wellness in BIPOC communities.
● Tobias Rose-Stockwell, Author of Outrage Machine, unpacking social media's impact on mental health and what we can do about it.
● Aymee Cojet, PhD, Founder of Happiness for Humankind, unveiling the secrets to lasting happiness.
● Zhi Wei Zheng, Mental Health Influencer, sharing powerful tools to combat anxiety.
● MeiMei Fox, Founder & CEO at Your Bestselling Book, empowering voices for mental health through writing.
● Brian Hasselfeld, MD, Sr. Medical Director, Digital Health, Johns Hopkins Medicine, facilitating an open dialogue on exploring the digital health frontier.
Additional speakers will continue to be announced. As part of ShareWell’s commitment to accessibility, registration for The Future of Mental Health Conference is free and now open. New registrants will be provided with a complimentary membership to ShareWell for the month of May in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
To register visit https://sharewellnow.com/mental-health-conference
About ShareWell:
ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform providing an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell’s vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit www.sharewellnow.com.
