U.S. and Australia Conduct Bilateral Operations

The exercise included the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) and the RAN Anzac-class HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152)

"USS Mobile is preparing to showcase not just interoperability with our international partners, but true interchangeability,” said Cmdr. David Gardner, commanding officer of Mobile. “Anytime we sail with our international partners, our capacity for coordination, communication, and execution of operations at sea increases, approaching parity with similar USN-only combined operations."

The U.S. Navy regularly participates with allies and partners in high-end maritime exercises and operations, which have continued to grow in scale, scope, and complexity, to create combined operations that enhance interoperability, boost deterrence, and demonstrate shared resolve.

“The Australian Defence Force’s near continuous presence in the Indo-Pacific demonstrates our resolve for a peaceful, secure and prosperous region where sovereignty and agreed rules and norms are respected,” Commodore Jonathan Ley, Australia’s Joint Force Maritime Component Commander said. “Opportunities to operate with allies and partners while in the region enhance our ability to respond cooperatively to shared security challenges.”

