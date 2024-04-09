Support Inclusive Play at Free Playdate for the Planet at Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration's My PlayClub Event

My PlayClub: Playdate for the Planet

Children of ALL abilities are invited to My PlayClub: Playdate for the Planet, on Saturday, April 20th at Maple Park in Glendale, California.

We are deeply grateful to Paul Hastings LLP, Northwest Glendale Lions Club, LA2050, Big Sunday, and the City of Glendale Community Services & Parks for their generous support of our mission.” — Tiffany Harris, CEO/Co-Founder at Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration will host their free community outreach program, My PlayClub: Playdate for the Planet, on Saturday, April 20th, at Maple Park in Glendale. This event brings children of all abilities together to play, learn, and connect. In celebration of Earth Day, there will be crafts, face painting, tattoos, a reading nook, snacks, and plenty of inclusive play at the Maple Park Inclusive Playground in Glendale. The event begins at 10:30 am and ends at 1:00 pm.

The event sponsors and partners include:

Paul Hastings LLP is a trailblazing global law firm that has been a longtime supporter of Inclusion Matters’ education and outreach programs.

https://paulhastings.com/

Northwest Glendale Lions Club is providing Earth Day crafts and snacks, embodying the spirit of community engagement and service.

https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/glendalenw/

This event is one of 24 exciting volunteer activations around the region from April 2nd to May 8th in partnership with LA2050. Each year, LA2050 hosts a Grants Challenge. Angelenos determine the issue areas that will be funded – from homelessness and income inequality to park access – through voting. Voting occurs online via LA2050.org/vote, open to all ages and available in 12 languages.

https://la2050.org/

The City of Glendale Community Services & Parks is partnering with Inclusion Matters for their Maple Inclusive Play Day (MIP Day), an opportunity for families with children of all abilities to come to the park, network with each other, and allow their children to socialize at this Glendale park.

https://glendaleca.gov/government/departments/community-services-parks

Big Sunday, a non-profit that connects people through helping and investing in community building, donated gently used children’s books to recycle and will be given to kids attending the playdate.

https://bigsunday.org/

Also, joining us on the playground will be:

Author Kelley Coleman will be sharing insights from her new book, "Everything No One Tells You About Parenting a Disabled Child: Your Guide to the Essential Systems, Services, and Supports," offering invaluable support and guidance to attendees.

https://kelleycoleman.com/

Inclusive Sol, an empowering Cerebral Palsy support group, will share resources to foster connections among families.

https://inclusivesol.com/

My PlayClub: Playdate for the Planet promises to be an event filled with Earth Day fun, inclusive play, and camaraderie. Interested individuals can RSVP at inclusionmatters.org/my-playclub, and those looking to volunteer can sign up at bit.ly/inclusionvolunteer.

About Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration: In its 27th year, Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration is an international organization that creates play, dignity, and social equity for children with disabilities by creating inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities. There are 80 inclusive playgrounds open worldwide, with 42 in the Los Angeles region. In addition to their education and family inclusion programs, they have trained thousands of educators, parents, and organizations to facilitate inclusion worldwide. Their training curriculum is in 67 countries.