Emagia Appoints Tom Dobis to Lead EMEA
Dobis will lead Emagia’s strategic expansion in EMEA by bolstering partnerships and steering Autonomous Finance AI advisory services.
We are excited about bringing Tom’s leadership to our EMEA team for accelerating our AI for Finance agenda and for empowering our customers in this region.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia, the leading provider of Autonomous Finance platforms for Order-to-Cash, proudly announces the appointment of Tom Dobis as Vice President for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. With this announcement, Emagia unleashes its strength and focus to the EMEA region to empower partners and customers to achieve higher potential.
— Veena Gundavelli, Emagia Founder/CEO
At Emagia, Tom Dobis will lead Emagia’s strategic expansion in EMEA by bolstering partnerships, leading Autonomous Finance AI advisory services, and helping enterprise finance organizations realize greater performance.
Tom brings the experience of more than two decades in finance advisory with large enterprises, including a wealth of expertise in digital finance transformation and order-to-cash optimization. Tom held numerous senior leadership positions at prominent organizations including Capgemini, DXC Technology, and Hewlett Packard (HP), driving high performance finance transformation initiatives, especially for the Order-to-Cash operations. For the majority of his career, Tom’s core focus has been the EMEA region – There, he passionately led several successful digital initiatives, driving technology-led innovations, operational efficiency, and high impact working capital improvements for large enterprises, shared services centers (SSC), and global business services (GBS) in the region.
“We are excited about bringing Tom’s leadership to our EMEA team for accelerating our AI for Finance agenda and for empowering our customers and partners in this region to achieve more. As the pace of AI adoption is rapidly increasing for CFOs, we are positioned strongly to help more organizations and drive higher impact for our customers, partners, and finance communities across this vibrant region,” said Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia.
“I am excited and equally honored to extend my leadership to our Emagia EMEA team. In my opinion, having spent more than 20 years selecting world-class tools for clients is across the globe, the Emagia platform is the most powerful tool in the market for Order-to-Cash, and it has a huge opportunity in Europe to help clients looking to become world-class performers,” Dobis said. “I look forward to accelerating the finance transformation initiatives in the region and increasing our ability to empower customers, partners, and communities across our area to achieve more.”
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for global order-to-cash operations. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end order to cash process - order entry, credit, e-invoicing, e-payments, receivables, collections, deductions and cash application. Emagia’s flagship AI copilot Gia is the world’s leading pre-trained enterprise digital assistant for OTC operations that empowers finance operations teams to be highly efficient and digital world-class performers. Emagia’s platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables for enterprises in over 90 countries in over 25 languages. Emagia's platform seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, MS Dynamics, Sage and others. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC, and it was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash solutions. Additionally, Emagia CEO and Founder Veena Gundavelli has won numerous industry recognitions such as a Top AI CEO, “Innovator of the Year,” and more.
Connect with Emagia
Emagia PR: pr@emagia.com
Visit our website: www.emagia.com
Follow us on Twitter: @emagiacorp
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmagiaCorporation
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/36035/
Brian Shappell
Emagia Corporation
+1 301-991-2859
email us here