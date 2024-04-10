Pink Triangle Press announces Lina Khalifeh as Philanthropy and Partnerships Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Triangle Press (PTP) Canada’s leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media organization, announced the appointment of Lina Khalifeh as its new manager of Philanthropy and Partnerships.
Pink Triangle Press CEO David Walberg says this new role for Pink Triangle Press will focus on creating partnerships and financial support for the newly launched Advocacy arm of the organization. “It is a challenging time for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as we continue to see the pulling back of rights. We know Pink Triangle Press must become an even stronger voice advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ people and we know we cannot do it alone.”
Khalifeh’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Gina Hara as PTP’s Advocacy Program Manager. “Lina is a trailblazer with an incredible story and amazing skills. With Lina joining our team, we feel we have everything now in place to make a significant and enduring impact,” says Pink Triangle Press’ Managing Director, Jennifer McGuire.
Khalifeh comes to Pink Triangle Press as a Global Entrepreneur and Humanitarian Speaker. In 2012, she founded SheFighter, the first self-defense program for women in the Middle East. SheFighter has expanded into over 35 countries and has even launched its own shoe line. Khalifeh is also the author of the novel " SheFighter" which is centered around diversity, gender equality, entrepreneurship and scaling businesses. Khalifeh has been recognized internationally as a leader and in a 2015 speech, Barack Obama called her a “Leader of Social Change.” In 2018 Khalifeh was awarded the “Economic Empowerment Leadership Award” by Hilary Clinton and that year also received the Vital Voices award. She was recognized with the ESPN ENSPIRE Humanitarian Award the following year. A powerful public speaker, Khalifeh has been featured at more than 150 conferences and events including The World Economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khalifeh has an extensive background in communications, marketing and business development. Her educational background includes degrees in business and French literature. Khalifeh speaks three languages.
Pink Triangle Press began building out its Advocacy work in 2023. Its first initiative, the 2024 PTP Pink Paper, is looking at 2SLGBTQIA+ representation in Canada’s screen industries and it will be released on June 11, 2024. Over the next twelve months there will be several new initiatives announced.
Lina Khalifeh’s appointment is effective immediately.
About Pink Triangle Press: (https://www.pinktrianglepress.com/)
Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time.” The chronology of Pink Triangle Press’ journey so far is available here.
Mitchell Cheeseman
About Pink Triangle Press: (https://www.pinktrianglepress.com/)
Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time." The chronology of Pink Triangle Press' journey so far is available here.
