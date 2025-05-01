Xtra dives deep into queer and trans representation in reality TV with new podcast, Get Queer

Get Queer is hosted by Xtra's Mel Woods

Host Mel Woods joins reality stars and insiders for candid conversations about reality TV’s impact on queer identity, from The Real World to The Real Housewives

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtra Magazine announced Get Queer, a new podcast queering media hosted by journalist Mel Woods. Season one of Get Queer debuts May 8th with weekly episodes featuring a candid analysis of unscripted television’s last decade in a bid to answer a central question: “How has reality TV shaped queer identity in the community, in the world and in the mirror?” In each episode host Mel Woods is joined by queer reality TV stars and insiders like Survivor’s Zeke Smith and Real Housewife of New York’s Racquel Chevremont. Get Queer is produced by playwright, actor and PTP creative consultant Daniel MacIvor.Get Queer investigates how representation and visibility has affected how we are seen by the world, and how we see ourselves, individually and as a community. In the journey from having our stories told for us to telling our own stories we have moved from stereotypes to calling the shots.Host Mel Woods brings the perspective of a journalist, the lived experience of a trans non-binary person, and the sense of humour and fun of a fan. Along with research and commentary Mel presents their one-on-one interviews with media personalities, critics and experts who interrogate and celebrate how our stories are told in popular culture.“Reality shows like Survivor and So You Think You Can Dance were appointment-viewing for me and my family growing up in Red Deer, Alberta. And for many people like me, particularly those outside of urban areas, reality TV can be a place where they first see real queer people with real queer lives,” says Woods.“In the current political moment where LGBTQ2S+ rights and identities are under attack, now is the ideal time to dive into how real people and our stories have been captured on screen over the past few decades. It’s also a vital moment to dig into the opportunities queer reality TV presents as a vessel for representation, progress and change. Lance Loud walked on An American Family so Gabby Windey could soar on The Traitors, and we need to talk about that!”Season one of Get Queer is devoted to queer reality television. When we ask when queerness began to show up on the North American mainstream’s radar we can arguably point to the ground zero of Lance Loud on the genre creating docuseries An American Family in 1973. Lance was the first out real-life gay person that prime time audiences had encountered. In Get Queer season one Woods looks at how that first contact reverberated its way through the culture by following its trail through the genre it created – reality TV. They revisit iconic moments like Pedro Zamora on The Real World as the first out person-living-with-AIDS on mainstream TV and the tragedy of trans-ploitation reality dating show There’s Something about Miriam.The first two episodes of Get Queer will be available to download May 8th 2025 on all major audio platforms and at xtramagazine.com . New episodes of Get Queer become available each Thursday.Listen to the trailer for Get Queer season 1 here About XtraXtra Magazine is one of the world’s leading LGBTQ2S+ online publications. Founded in Toronto in 1984 by independent, queer-run media company Pink Triangle Press, Xtra is an award-winning digital magazine and community platform covering queer and trans politics, culture, relationships and health.Pink Triangle Press is a mission-guided organization with no shareholders. Profits earned by the business are reinvested to support its mission: daring together to set love free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.