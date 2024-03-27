Pink Triangle Press names Gina Hara Advocacy Program Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Triangle Press (PTP), Canada’s leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media organization, announced the appointment of Gina Hara as Pink Triangle Press’ Advocacy Program Manager.
This new role within the organization will oversee all PTP Advocacy initiatives including the 2024 PTP Pink Paper examining 2SLGBTQIA+ representation within the screen industries (film, television, streaming and gaming) which will be released on June 11, 2024. “With this dedicated role, we are creating capacity for new initiatives to advocate for 2SLGBTQIA+ people. This is particularly important at this moment, as we continue to see legislative and other attacks on our community,“ says Pink Triangle Press CEO David Walberg.
Hara comes to Pink Triangle Press as a creative leader and visual storyteller with over a decade of experience shaping narratives across the realms of film, video, games, new media, and education. Her feature length documentary, Geek Girls (2017), explores nerd culture from women’s perspective and had a long run in theatres across Canada and Australia. Hara is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of GAMERella Game Initiative which has become the world's longest running inclusive game jam and workshop series and now represents a global community with participants from 40+ countries. Over the last ten years, Hara worked at the Technoculture, Art and Games (TAG) Research Centre at Concordia University, where she orchestrated strategic initiatives and large-scale industry-defining events including the Arcade 11 series, the Critical Hit Games Incubator, countless game jams, and workshops. “Gina Hara is a storyteller, an activist, and an innovator. She is a creative force and we are thrilled to have her engaged in this mission-critical work, “ says Jennifer McGuire the Managing Director of Pink Triangle Press.
Gina Hara has a long history in advocating for inclusivity and has been a keynote speaker at prestigious conferences and institutions worldwide including MUTEK, Goethe Institute and MIT. Hara is the co-founder of the first Canadian Film Fatales chapter and the founder of the Women Filmmaker Society in Montreal. The multilingual Hara has worked in Canada, England, Hungary and Japan.
Gina Hara’s appointment is effective April 1, 2024
About Pink Triangle Press:
Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading LGBTQ2S+ media organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces LGBTQ2S+ journalism at Xtramagazine.com and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press operates the gay adult dating website Squirt.org and has produced a number of television projects, including Small Town Pride, The Gayest Show Ever, the travel series Bump! and the documentary series Unnatural Disasters. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time.” The chronology of Pink Triangle Press’ journey so far is available here.
