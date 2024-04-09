Director Lorkowski presents Albania's Implementation Report to Parliament Committee

Today, the Director of Energy Community Secretariat, Artur Lorkowski, presented Albania's Implementation Report to the Committee on Production Activities, Trade, and Environment of the Albanian Parliament. The report captures Albania's progress in key areas during 2023.

Highlighting Albania's achievements, Director Lorkowski pointed out the completion of DSO unbundling and the closure of the Secretariat's infringement case ECS-04/17. Additionally, TSO unbundling and certification were accomplished, alongside the successful launch of the day-ahead electricity market by ALPEX and the initiation of the Albania-Kosovo* day ahead market coupling, the first of its kind in the Energy Community. Moreover, he stated that Albania saw advancements in energy efficiency and renewable legislation with the adoption of amendments to the Renewables Law and the designation of the Vjosa river valley as a national park.

Looking forward, Mr. Lorkowski highlighted that the Secretariat anticipates an updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) from Albania by June 2024, aiming to align with recommendations issued in December 2021. Key objectives include transposing the Electricity Integration Package without further delay as a precondition for market coupling into the EU internal market, updating the climate law, transposing the MRVA Package, and formulating a Long-Term Strategy with a 2050 climate neutrality objective. He also emphasized the crucial role of the parliament in raising awareness, debating energy and climate issues, and ensuring timely adoption of EU/Energy Community legislation. Furthermore, Mr. Lorkowski underscored the importance of parliamentary scrutiny of the government's actions and budget allocation for implementation, as well as ensuring transparency and citizen engagement in legislative processes.

In conclusion, Director Lorkowski stressed the necessity of strong cooperation between the Parliament and the Energy Community Secretariat, particularly under the Energy Community Parliamentary Plenum, to achieve common energy and climate goals.