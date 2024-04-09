Chicago Anesthesia Locums Physician Group Revolutionizes Anesthesia Model to Meet Changing Chicago Market Demands
The anesthesia market is changing rapidly and we’re adjusting our offerings to meet the needs of our group physicians while still providing quality care for our patients.”NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the evolving landscape of the anesthesia healthcare industry, more than 35 independent anesthesiologists have banded together to form Chicago Anesthesia Locums. This new group functions as a subgroup of Midwest Anesthesia Partners, an established independent anesthesia practice that’s been serving the greater Chicagoland area for more than a decade. The focus of the new group is to provide anesthesia care primarily to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), which are typically stand-alone outpatient facilities that run during typical work week hours compared to hospital facilities that require overnight and weekend coverage. With nights and weekends freed up for most physicians within the group, Chicago Anesthesia Locums (CAL) has the additional opportunity to provide hospitals with short-term coverage assistance.
— Dr. Matt Henry, president of Chicago Anesthesia Locums
“The anesthesia market is changing at a rapid pace and we’re adjusting our offerings right along with it,” said Dr. Matt Henry, cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and president of Chicago Anesthesia Locums. “We are facing a nationwide shortage of anesthesiologists, coupled with decreasing Medicare reimbursements and increasing demand for control over physicians from hospital boards and corporate owners. This progressive model moves us away from traditional long-term hospital contracts and toward better work-life balance options available through ASC work, allowing us to meet the needs of our group physicians while still being able to provide quality care for patients.”
In recent years, hospitals and private equity-backed companies have moved to employ physicians, taking away the independent leadership and decision-making of individuals working for physician-owned groups. The desire to remain independent is driving many practicing physicians to leave traditional jobs and tailor new opportunities to fit their needs. Many who prioritize independence and a work-life balance are choosing shift-work opportunities, called locums tenens, where they work at facilities that need additional physicians at a competitive hourly market rate. These locums positions may last a few months, at which time the physician moves on to another location, or extend into a long-range term position with fixed hours. Two subgroups from Midwest Anesthesia Partners who worked with local-area hospitals experienced drawn-out, back-and-forth negotiations that ended in the dissolution of agreements between the anesthesia groups and hospitals – leading to the creation of Chicago Anesthesia Locums to allow those physicians to take advantage of the market opportunities available while still maintaining independence.
“The formation of Chicago Anesthesia Locums empowers our anesthesiologists to continue working at the facilities where they have developed strong relationships over the years, with a renewed focus on controlling their schedules to ensure a healthy balance between professional commitments and personal lives,” said Dr. Marco Fernandez, president of Midwest Anesthesia Partners (MAP) and member of Chicago Anesthesia Locums. “Moreover, this is a win-win solution for both MAP and the facilities it works with. Surgery centers can now benefit from more reliable and consistent anesthesia coverage, ensuring that patients continue to receive the highest standard of care MAP has always provided, while allowing for better optimization of resources within a fair market framework.”
Chicago Anesthesia Locums currently contracts with more than 15 surgery centers across the greater Chicagoland and surrounding counties area, and is actively seeking out new locations to partner with. As facilities across the region experience the same issues of shrinking anesthesia workforces in the face of increasing patient needs, CAL is able to provide a service-oriented solution to continue benefitting physicians, patients and facilities alike.
About Chicago Anesthesia Locums: Founded in 2024, Chicago Anesthesia Locums provides the Chicagoland area and surrounding counties with top-quality anesthesiologists, filling the need for anesthesia care for patients across the region. Made up of more than 35 physicians, CAL is an independent, physician-owned subsidy of Midwest Anesthesia Partners focused on providing value and quality patient care. Learn more at www.chicagoanesthesialocums.com.
About Midwest Anesthesia Partners: Midwest Anesthesia Partners has been a leading independent, physician-led group in the greater Chicagoland area for the past decade. Made up of a team of highly skilled physicians and CRNAs dedicated to ensuring optimal patient care, its commitment to excellence has earned the group a strong reputation as trusted medical professionals within the local healthcare community. Midwest Anesthesia Partners provides unparalleled anesthesia service at numerous hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. More information can be found at www.midwestap.com.
Maureen Henry
Chicago Anesthesia Locums
maureen@mh-communications.com