Business Reporter: Transitioning to green energy seamlessly
An energy optimisation solution without upfront costs and with immediate financial benefitsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent video featured on Business Reporter, Chantel Scheepers, Co-founder and CEO, and Phil Meredith, CTO of OakTree Power, shed light on the critical importance for businesses to optimise their energy consumption amidst an approaching energy shortage. Europe is projected to face a significant 60-gigawatt shortfall within six years, equivalent to the output of over 60 nuclear power stations. Despite this challenge, green energy investments encounter hurdles such as long completion times and high upfront costs, preventing many businesses from making the switch.
OakTree Power offers an innovative solution that addresses these pain points head-on. Through their cutting-edge hardware and software, businesses can seamlessly monitor and optimise their electrical assets in real-time, tailored to their specific needs. What sets OakTree Power apart is its ability to deliver immediate financial benefits without any upfront costs. By making micro-adjustments to energy consumption, businesses can start saving money from day one.
One of the key advantages of OakTree Power's is its seamless integration with existing infrastructure. This means no downtime or changes to current energy supply contracts, ensuring a smooth transition to more sustainable practices.
Furthermore, OakTree Power's technology enables businesses to not only reduce costs but also generate revenue by collaborating with national and regional grid operators. By leveraging their expertise, businesses can participate in flexibility programs and contribute to balancing the grid during times of high demand.
To learn more about accelerating your energy transition with OakTree Power, watch the video here.
About Business Reporter:
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About OakTree Power:
OakTree Power is at the forefront of transforming how businesses approach their energy challenges.
Under the leadership of the Co-Founders and CEO Chantel Scheepers, its team of industry experts specialise in delivering meaningful solutions tailored to the complex needs of heavy energy users. OakTree Power’s technology empowers businesses to manage costs, meet sustainability goals and earn revenue for doing so.
https://oaktreepower.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here