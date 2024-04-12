IDScan.net Continues Rapid Hiring Amid Global Expansion of Identity Verification Market
New Orleans-based identity tech company adds key hires across multiple departments
Embracing growth is not just about numbers; it's about the people who propel our vision forward.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After growing headcount more than 18% in 2023, IDScan.net has continued to invest in the expansion of its workforce to support rapid customer acquisition and scaling of existing accounts. Since January 1, 2024, seven new team members have joined in key positions. This growth in human capital comes just months after IDScan.net announced the promotion of James Burke to President, after one year as Executive Vice President.
“Embracing growth is not just about numbers; it's about the people who propel our vision forward,” said Deanna Sparkman, Director of Human Resources. Sparkman has overseen the onboarding of new employees across a variety of departments and leads culture and benefits at the Louisiana-based tech firm.
Announced among the new hires:
- Jamar Allen and Liz Delle have joined as Technical Support Specialists. They will be assisting customers with onboarding, troubleshooting, and making the most of ID scanning products ParseLink, VeriScan, and DIVE.
- Christiana Johnson has joined as an Accounting Assistant, focused on accounts payable and streamlining renewals.
- Hollis Doherty and Nikki Dyani have joined the sales organization as Directors of Business Development. Doherty will manage customers across a variety of verticals in key Eastern and Midwestern markets, while Dyani will manage new business in California, Michigan, and New Jersey.
- Austin Carbone joins as a Business Development Representative, to assist with the rapidly growing sales organization. Carbone will manage inbound inquiries and sales qualification.
- Dan Kelleher has joined in a senior, operations role.
IDScan.net has additional hires planned over the next six months as it looks to continue scaling its commercial organization. The company is focused on individuals with enthusiasm for innovative technology and building outstanding customer relationships. Under Sparkman’s leadership the company aims to continue developing its unique, performance-based culture and an exceptional employee experience.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 7,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
