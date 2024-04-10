Chicago Weight Loss Surgeons Discuss Reasons for Revision Bariatric Surgery
The Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center team details how revision bariatric surgery can correct prior surgery issues or improve weight loss goals.CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the most effective therapies for long-term weight loss and improving obesity-related health conditions, bariatric surgery continues to be a highly beneficial option for improving one’s health and quality of life. Although a single bariatric procedure may be the ideal goal, there are situations in which a secondary weight loss surgery may be necessary. The renowned team of Chicago bariatric surgeons at Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center (SSCS) have extensive experience in a variety of weight loss procedures, including revision bariatric surgery. Below, the surgeons at SSCS identify the main reasons patients may seek revisional bariatric surgery to correct or improve previous weight loss procedures.
To begin, the SSCS doctors explain that insufficient weight loss is one of the most common causes for a secondary procedure following a primary bariatric surgery. For some patients, the scale might cease to continue moving downward before reaching the desired target for a variety of reasons. The surgeons at SSCS note a few examples, such as after a gastric sleeve procedure, the stomach may continue to stretch, or with the LAP-BAND® surgery, the band may need to be adjusted due to slippage or erosion. In certain circumstances, it may be necessary to perform a different type of weight loss procedure as part of the corrective approach for revision bariatric surgery to produce the most beneficial result.
Furthermore, the doctors elaborate that patients may not be able to keep excess weight off for a sustained amount of time, also known as weight regain. Typically, the causes of weight regain occur most often from unregulated eating behaviors, a sedentary lifestyle, psychiatric disorders (such as depression), and other factors that may necessitate more than one bariatric procedure. Although less common, it is also possible for patients to need revisional surgery if weight loss is happening too rapidly, which can cause malnutrition and other health issues.
The SSCS surgeons note that another need for revision bariatric surgery is due to medical complications or significant side effects from an earlier bariatric procedure. Generally, the doctors say concerns can include severe dumping syndrome, ulcers, chronic vomiting, hernia, acid reflux, strictures, disrupted staples, ruptured gastric bands, problems swallowing, and an enlarged gastric pouch. Overall, SSCS surgeons relay that through diagnostic tests; x-rays; an endoscopic evaluation of the esophagus, stomach, and intestine; or other assessments; corrections and improvements can be accomplished through revisional bariatric surgery.
Ultimately, if there is a concern about a medical issue or dissatisfaction with weight loss progress following an initial procedure, the SSCS doctors advise scheduling an appointment for a preliminary evaluation. Revision surgery can be highly complex and should be thoroughly diagnosed and performed by a board-certified surgeon that is expertly trained and experienced in bariatric procedures. A customized treatment plan developed by a qualified weight loss surgeon can help patients correct the issue and work toward achieving a healthy weight.
About Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center
The bariatric surgical team at Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center (SSCS) is dedicated to providing the most effective, advanced bariatric procedures available. Each of the surgeons, including Dr. James M. Kane, Jr., Dr. Peter C. Rantis, Jr., Dr. Paul J. Guske, and Dr. Jonathan W. Wallace, are all certified by the American Board of Surgery. The doctors are highly trained and experienced in gastric bypass surgery, gastric sleeve surgery, LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding, revisional bariatric surgery, and other options. All of the procedures are performed at the practice’s locations throughout the greater Chicago area. SSCS has been recognized by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence and by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as a Designated Center for Bariatric Surgery. The doctors are available for interview upon request.
