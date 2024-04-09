Submit Release
Federal Funds Available for Outdoor Recreation Space in Maryland Communities

Land and Water Conservation Fund provides up to $1.5 Million for qualifying projects

Logo for land and Water Conservation FundThe Maryland Department of the Natural Resources is now accepting preliminary applications for the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program. Through this program, local governments with qualifying projects may apply for $50,000 to $1.5 million to create new outdoor recreation spaces, reinvigorate existing parks, and create connections between people and the outdoors.

The department is accepting applications through June 28, 2024.  Potential applicants are invited to a webinar at noon on April 23 to learn more about the process. Additional details and application information are available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund webpage

DNR will review preliminary applications and invite the highest scoring applicants to create a final application package to be submitted to the National Park Service.

Municipalities and counties that qualify can then apply for up to 50% matching fund assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Local matching funds can include money received from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources through the Program Open Space – Local or Community Parks and Playgrounds programs. 

Interested jurisdictions should complete and submit project documentation to Molly Pickel at molly.pickel@maryland.gov

