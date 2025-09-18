Maryland Fall Foliage Report for September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025

As we approach the official start of fall on Sept. 22, we’re beginning to see changing foliage colors in Maryland. In western Maryland, foresters are reporting a dry summer season has resulted in red maples and sugar maples turning early, with more browns and yellow instead of oranges and reds. Look for leaf changes along the ridges of mountains first.

In central Maryland, forests are slow to change. Like in western Maryland, some trees have gone right from green to brown.

On the Eastern Shore, not many color changes have been reported yet. On the lower shore a period of cool and dry weather in August has resulted in some of the gum trees turning, especially those along the Pocomoke River.

Field Reports

Garrett County – Forester Melissa Nash

View of foliage at Savage River State Forest. Photo by Melissa Nash.

We are starting to see more color in Garrett County. Dry and warm conditions continue, producing a more muted season.

We are seeing sugar and red maples turning early with more brown and yellow coloration as opposed to their typical vibrant orange and red displays.

Don’t let it get you down, though! There is still plenty of beauty to be seen.

Higher elevations are changing first, so locations along ridges will have the best early color, with lower elevations seeing change as we continue to move through the fall season.

Washington County – Forester Aaron Cook

Sword mountain showing some early color change along areas with thin, rocky soil. Photo by Aaron Cook.

The return of abnormally dry weather at the end of summer has brought some early color change to Washington County.

Black walnut, boxelder, and black locust trees in the Hagerstown Valley have turned a muted yellow earlier than normal due to the dry conditions. Black birch, red maple, and black gum growing on dry, rocky ridgetops of the mountains in the county have also turned to their usual fall yellows and reds, albeit early due to the dry weather.

Clear Spring roadside trees showing early fall color; An ash has begun to show fall color at Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area, usually full of gold and burgundy, it is yellowing and browning likely due to drought; Black walnuts are turning yellow, their leaflets falling almost as quickly as they change color. The elevations of the ridge in the background is showing some color, while the trees growing on the thin, rocky soil likely turned early due to exceedingly dry weather. Photo by Aaron Cook.

Earlier this summer, an outbreak of native yellow-poplar weevil throughout the county caused early browning and leaf shed in many yellow-poplar trees. The leaves that remain are now showing a dull brown cast on our ridges, adding to the unusual early fall color change.

The damage from this insect is unsightly but usually does not affect the overall health of the trees.

The oaks remain green, and time will tell how vibrant the usual peak–typically in the last week of October–will be in our region given this abnormally dry weather. The trees that have begun to turn are not as vibrant as they usually are in a fall with more consistent rainfall.

Baltimore County – Ranger Melissa Carson

Ranger Station at Patapsco Valley State Park. by Melissa Carson.

The entrance to the Hilton Area of Patapsco Valley State Park welcomes our visitors with a hint of autumn. The black gum trees are noticeable from a distance with their bright red and pink leaves.

If you get a closer peek, you will notice thousands of berries ripening on their branches. These will feed birds in their migration, as well as other wildlife.

This past weekend, I watched the sun peek through the pink spotted trees as a brightly colored swallowtail butterfly fluttered past and I reflected on how lucky I am to witness small moments such as these at work.

Anne Arundel County – Webmaster Elizabeth Klein

A forest in Southern Anne Arundel County.

Forests in Southern Anne Arundel County are still looking green, with just a few flecks of brown in the foliage.

Queen Anne’s County – Forester Andrew Amoruso

A line of trees in Queen Anne’s County. Photo by Andrew Amoruso.

Late summer on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland does not show much change to the forest.

Due to the dry conditions the past few weeks, yellow-poplar and black gum have started to show some changes. Yellow-poplar foliage turns to vibrant yellow and black gum turns to red.

However with the dry conditions some leaves turned brown and dropped already.

Somerset County – Forester Rachel Egolf, Lower Shore Project Manager

A view of the water in Somerset County.

It is still early for the spectacular leaf colors to appear in our forests, farms and neighborhoods. An extremely hot Summer followed by ongoing drought conditions are responsible for the wide variety of yellows, browns, and hints of red in the landscape. Shorter days, longer nights and much cooler temperatures signal us to keep a lookout for the yellows from red maples and red from black gums, especially on Route 13. Black walnut trees, notorious for dropping their compound leaves early, are behaving exactly as expected by littering the ground under their limbs, exposing bright green fruits. Persimmons are also dropping their pale orange colored fruit early.

Some much needed rain that happened this week came with a lot of wind, blowing leaves and the ever-present green and rust-brown pine needles everywhere. Time will tell what this much needed rain will do to the color in our trees.

Of particular note in the field is the abundance of acorns, a favorite among mammals such as deer, squirrels and raccoons, and bird species including turkey, woodpeckers and blue jays.

Dorchester County – Forester Alex Fignar

The woods in Dorchester County. Photo by Alex Fignar.

Early September on the Eastern Shore of Maryland does not bring much foliage change to the forest.

Yellow-poplar is usually one of the first trees to exhibit leaf color change, with foliage turning a vibrant fiery yellow.

Unfortunately, due to extremely dry conditions in the Mid-Shore region, our first leaves to change color are turning from green to brown instead of brilliant yellow.

Worcester County – Ian McGovern

Leaves changing on the banks of the Pocomoke River. Photo by Ian McGovern. Berries on a dogwood tree. Honey mushrooms. Photos by Anthony Jenkins.

The leaves on the Lower Shore typically turn colors at the very end of Leaf Peeping Season here in Maryland. One of the earliest signs of fall is the changing of the black gum leaves to a deep red color.

Due to a period of relatively cool and dry weather experienced in August on the lower shore the Gums have begun to change especially on the banks of the Pocomoke River.

If dry conditions persist following the period of rainfall this week, we can expect to see further color changes to muted yellows and browns among the deciduous trees on the shore.

The heavy loblolly pine component of our forests will provide a beautiful sight of contrast between the deep browns and reds typically associated with our deciduous trees and the green foliage.

This will be exceptionally beautiful in the coming weeks along the waterways for boaters with the expected turning of our wetland tolerant tree species, as the extant water in the river will allow for peak foliage even with dry conditions.

Happenings:

Ballet on the Beach at Assateague Island State Park

Sept. 20, event starts at 4 p.m., performance time 5 p.m. Rain date Sept. 21.

Watch performers from The Dance Theatre of Harlem, The Washington Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Continuum, and Janusphere Dance Company, as well as Milan Misko and musical guest Jonathan Zapuche. Artists perform on the beach. Performance is free with park admission. Bring your own chair.

Please, no food or pets on the beach for this event – ponies are not good dance partners.

Make a reservation to let us know to expect you through the following link: https://www.balletonthebeach.org/tickets

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival at Sandy Point State Park Sept. 20 & 21

Experience 14 national and regional bands, plus three artists at-large, on two stages over the course of two days. Enjoy local seafood. Check out the Kid’s Zone and Monarch Madness activity led by Maryland Park Service! Tickets for adults start at $166.

Western Maryland

Cold Sparrow by Scott Rice.

Sept. 20: Sang Run State Park Ghost Tour

7 p.m. at 3735 Sang Run Road, McHenry. One-and-one-half-mile hike. Bring flashlight.

Sept. 21: Herrington Manor State Park Bird Walk

9 a.m. at 222 Herrington Lane, Oakland. One-hour hike. Binoculars encouraged.

Sept. 21: Savage Highlands State Park Nature Hike

9 a.m. at 1600 Mt. Aetna Road, Frostburg. Two-hour hike. Bring snacks and water.

Baltimore County

Tiger Salamander. Photo by Kevin Stohlgren

September 20: Bursting with Butterflies Hike

1-3 p.m. at Soldiers Delight Visitor Center, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills

Explore the Serpentine Trail in late summer on a hunt for butterflies! Join PVSP Naturalists in learning the different species of butterflies that call Soldiers Delight home! Shine only. Signup encouraged, Limited to 15 participants.

September 21: Flocking South: A Migratory Bird Hike

8-10 a.m. at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, Overlook lot, 5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills

Join this birdwatching hike to search for autumn visitors as they travel south, and learn about some of the amazing feats of migration in the avian world. Signup encouraged. Great for ages 8 and up.

September 24: Outdoor Yoga

10-11 a.m. at Avalon Area, Shelter 104 field, 5120 South Street

Join a certified instructor for a gentle and relaxing outdoor yoga class. Breathe in the fresh air, enjoy the soothing sounds, and ground yourself in nature! All levels welcome, please bring mats and any additional props you would like. Signup required, limited to 20 participants.

September 24: Herping 101

5:30-7 p.m. at Avalon Area, Lost Lake, 5120 South Street, Halethorpe

Want to catch a glimpse of the spectacular reptiles and amphibians living in Maryland, but don’t know where to start? Our park naturalist will walk you through the basics of safe and ethical herping, and guide you on an evening hike to search for these secretive critters. Signup encouraged, limited to 15 participants.

Worcester County

Sept. 19: Connecting the Dots

Accomack Pavilion Baseball Field at Shad Landing, 3461 Worcester Highway, from 9-10 p.m.

Come Observe some of the constellations and learn about their histories.

Craft Time!

Looking for a fun activity to do with your kids this weekend? Try your hand at the ancient art of leaf-printing. Capture the greens of summer before they are gone. Share your creation on social media. Tag us – @marylanddnr.

Read more: Chlorophyll Leaf Prints in 5 Easy Steps

