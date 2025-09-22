Land and Water Conservation Fund Provides $12 Million for Maryland Outdoor Recreation Projects

September 22, 2025

Rendering of proposed upgrades to Gunner’s Lake Park in Germantown, one of several projects to receive funding.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will distribute more than $12 million in grant funding from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for state and local projects to enhance outdoor recreation.

Funds will be used for acquisition of new park land, renovation of existing facilities, and the development of new amenities tailored to meet Marylanders’ needs.

Established by Congress in 1964, the LWCF fulfills a bipartisan commitment to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans. Each year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources administers LWCF funds to assist state and local government in acquiring parkland and developing recreational amenities.

Among this year’s recipients, two projects received funding through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP), a type of LWCF grant that supports projects in areas of high population with pressing community needs.

The following projects were awarded grants:

Baltimore City

Eastern Baltimore Linear Park acquisition

$1.375 million (ORLP)



Land formerly used for railroad and utilities will be acquired to create a new park. In the future, a multi-use trail will be constructed, creating new access to greenspace in eastern Baltimore and enhancing connectivity for active transportation.

Middle Branch Shoreline Trail, Segment 1

$1.5 million



An ADA-accessible shared-use trail and picnic overlook will be built along the shoreline in Baltimore City. The trail will provide a safe location for walking and cycling and connect residents to other recreational amenities at Middle Branch and Reedbird Parks.

City of Brunswick

Brunswick Sports Complex expansion Phase II

$906,414

A playground, as well as pathways, pickleball courts, and playing field amenities will be constructed at the Brunswick Sports Complex. This will benefit local sports leagues, as well as residents looking for additional ways to get outside.

City of Frederick

Hill Street Skate Park replacement

$1 million (ORLP)



The popular, but outdated, skate park at Hill Street Park will be replaced with weather-resistant concrete and improved features, including pipes, rails, boxes, and ledges. Signage, benches, bleachers, shade, and lighting will further enhance visitors’ experience.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Patapsco Valley State Park comfort stations and bathhouse replacement

$3 million

Two comfort stations at the McKeldin Day-Use Area will be replaced and two bathhouses will be constructed at the Hollofield Campground. Electricity will be added to additional campsites, making it easier for people to stay in one of our most visited state parks.

Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission

Gunner’s Lake Park development

$1.5 million

Several existing amenities, including a pavilion, playground, and athletic fields will be reconfigured and improved, while a newly constructed walking track and adult fitness area will provide additional opportunities to recreate. Enhanced pathways to neighborhoods will make it even easier to access this park.

City of Rockville

RedGate Park development

$1.5 million

In the first phase of a major redevelopment of a former golf course, new pathways and meadow areas will be constructed. The addition of park benches, picnic tables, and educational signs will provide spots to rest and learn about the surrounding environment.

St. Mary’s County

Playground replacement at Cecil and St. Clements Shores Parks

$350,000

Playgrounds will be replaced at two popular parks. Swings, climbing structures, and slides, as well as rubber safety surfacing and multisensory elements like musical play features will ensure a fun visit for all.

Wicomico County

Pirate’s Wharf Phase II

$1.0105 million

Recreating on the Wicomico River will get a lot easier with the construction of a new boat ramp with parking, fishing pier and observation decks, and a soft launch for kayaks and canoes. New trails will help all visitors reach these spots for a day on the water.