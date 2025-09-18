Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Summer 2025

September 18, 2025

Natural 1, piloted by Sgt. John Buchanan, flies over Sandy Point State Park as part of a June 2025 Natural Resources Police demonstration. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action related to alleged violations of criminal and natural resource laws from June through August this year. During those months, individuals were charged for violations including fishing without a license, hunting out of season, weapons charges, oyster and crabbing violations, forestry citations, and other crimes.

Chestertown Man Charged For Mutilating Striped Bass To Meet Tournament Size Requirements

On June 8, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded to a complaint from organizers of the Rock Hall Fishing Tournament who had concerns regarding a striped bass that had its tail cut down to fit within the maximum size of 24 inches.

Upon questioning of the boat’s crew, officers found the carcasses of multiple striped bass, including a 24-inch fish that appeared to have one to two inches cut from the end of its tail. The vessel’s captain, a 67-year-old Chestertown man, was issued charges for mutilating striped bass where unable to determine length and violating striped bass size limits. He was also disqualified from the fishing tournament. He faces a maximum fine of $3,000 if convicted on both charges.

A marked Natural Resources Police patrol vehicle was rear-ended by the pictured suspect, as shown in body-worn camera imagery. The suspect fled the scene and was later identified and charged with multiple offenses. Maryland DNR photo.

Parkville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Hit-And-Run On Marked NRP Patrol Vehicle

On June 20, a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer on routine patrol was rear-ended by another car, whose driver fled the scene. Traveling westbound on Frederick Road approaching Main Street in Ellicott City, while at a complete stop, the officer’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a gold Acura sedan. The driver of the striking vehicle stopped to evaluate the damage and was asked to provide a driver’s license and insurance information, at which time the driver re-entered his vehicle, made a U-turn into the eastbound lane, and drove away at a high rate of speed.

After an attempted pursuit, officers reviewed recorded footage of the incident but were unable to identify the vehicle, which displayed a temporary registration tag. A call for public assistance was issued through social media, showing body-worn camera imagery of the driver. After several tips from the public, the driver – a 50-year-old Parkville man – was identified and located. He was later charged with driving without a license, driving on a suspended license, attempt to elude police, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to produce license and insurance, and disobeying the lawful order of a police officer.

Officers Seize 45 Fish From Shoreline Fishermen at Point Lookout State Park

On June 29, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine park patrol observed a group of four individuals fishing from shore at Point Lookout State Park in Scotland. When officers approached the group, a cooler was found containing 45 undersized croaker and one undersized summer flounder.

Officers determined each of the fishermen equally contributed to the total number of undersized fish and were subsequently issued citations. A 31-year-old Silver Spring man, a 37-year-old Suitland man, and a 38-year-old Silver Spring man were issued citations for possession of seven to 10 undersized croaker, while a 28-year-old male from Silver Spring was issued a citation for possession of seven to 10 undersized croaker and possession of undersized summer flounder.

Revoked Waterman Discovered Working on Commercial Clam Boat in Talbot County

On July 2, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance of commercial fishing activity in Tilghman Island observed an individual known to be prohibited from commercial fishing activity aboard a vessel, actively harvesting razor clams with a hydraulic clam dredge. Only individuals with an active commercial unlimited tidal fishing license or a clam harvester license are permitted to harvest clams this way.

The prohibited individual – a 50-year-old from McDaniel – lost his commercial fishing privileges in 2016 due to a court-sanctioned ruling. When approached by officers, the man admitted to knowing he was not allowed to engage or participate in commercial fishing activities. He was issued citations for commercial fishing on a suspended or revoked license, engaging in activity requiring a license without holding that license, and committing a violation with a suspended or revoked license. The second waterman on the boat – a 59-year-old McDaniel man – was issued citations for aiding and abetting of the same charges.

Four Hyattsville Crabbers Cited For Catching More Than 100 Illegal Crabs

On July 13, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in St. Mary’s County identified a group of four individuals wading in the St. Mary’s River using handlines, dip nets, and cast nets to catch crabs. Officers noted that the crabs were not measured prior to being stored.

Upon a traffic stop of the crabbers, officers identified a cooler which contained 95 undersized male hard crabs measuring less than 5 inches and 21 female hard crabs. Each of the individuals, a 43-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman, all of Hyattsville, were issued citations for possession of more than 50 undersized hard crabs and recreational possession of over 20 female crabs. They face maximum fines of $2,000 each if convicted.

Virginia Man Busted Twice In Two Weeks For Crabbing Violations In St. Mary’s County

On July 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in St. Mary’s County identified a group of people crabbing with hand lines and dip nets from a pier above the Potomac River. Officers observed buckets of crabs being unloaded into a cooler without being measured.

Officers then approached a male – a 38-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia – who revealed a cooler in his truck filled with 143 blue crabs. He was issued three citations including possession of over 50 undersized hard crabs, recreational possession of female crabs, and exceeding recreational possession limits, which carries a total of $3,000 in maximum fines if convicted. Investigation later revealed the same individual received citations 11 days prior for possessing 41 undersized male hard crabs and 11 female crabs.

Severna Park Tree Cutting Service Found Operating Without A License

On July 18, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded to a report of an unlicensed tree company cutting down trees at a residence in Arnold. Officers observed that the business’s advertised services included “tree cutting” and noticed a recently cut tree and a trailer fully loaded with freshly-cut logs.

The owner of the company providing services – a 42-year-old Severna Park man – advised he was hired to cut down a tree which was determined to be well over 20 feet tall, and did not possess a tree expert license from the Maryland Forest Service. Only Maryland Licensed Tree Experts may legally cut down trees more than 20 feet high. The man was issued one charge of operating a tree expert business without a license, which carries a $500 maximum fine.

A list of Maryland Licensed Tree Experts and information on how to obtain a license can be found on the Maryland Forest Service website.

A stolen handgun and suspected cocaine was seized by Maryland Natural Resources Police after a traffic stop in Myersville. Maryland DNR photo.

Firearms, Drug, and Traffic Charges Issued In Frederick County

On July 27, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 70 in Myersville. Allied law enforcement partners conducted a K9 scan of the vehicle, resulting in a possible presence of narcotics. Subsequent search of the vehicle produced a concealed loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle while cocaine was found on two of the vehicle’s occupants.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants were placed under arrest and transported to a local detention center. One passenger – a 34-year-old male from Silver Spring – was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, transporting a handgun, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm while disqualified, and possession of ammunition while disqualified. The other arrestee – a 22-year-old Hagerstown man – faces the same charges as well as possession of cocaine. The driver of the vehicle – a 28-year-old Hagerstown man – was issued a citation for speeding; 105 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

White Marlin Open Anglers Cited For Landing Undersized White Marlin

On August 6, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were made aware of an undersized white marlin which arrived at the scales during weigh-ins at the White Marlin Open fishing tournament in Ocean City.

Officers learned that the white marlin in question was measured at 59 inches in length – seven inches short of 66 inches, the minimum size limit for white marlin set by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) – and was not weighed as part of the tournament.

Upon conversation with the boat’s crew members, the white marlin was measured by its overall length, not the lower jaw fork length, which is the legal measurement from the lower jaw to the fork in the tail. The boat’s captain – a 60-year-old Stevensville man – was issued one citation for possession of an undersized billfish, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000.

Monocacy River Speargunner Issued Citations After Shooting Smallmouth Bass

On August 14, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol of the Monocacy River in Frederick County observed an individual swimming in the river with a spear gun and goggles in a designated catch-and-return section of the river.

Officers approached the man and found a five gallon bucket containing a smallmouth bass which was shot with a fishing spear. The man – a 33-year-old from Frederick – failed to possess a fishing license, and was issued citations for fishing without a license and fishing for smallmouth bass with projectile gear, each of which carry a $1,000 maximum fine.

Calvert County Homeowner Charged For Shooting Squirrels Off Bird Feeder

On August 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a residence in Dowell for a report of a man shooting squirrels that go near his bird feeder. The complainant noted issues in the past with BB’s which have struck neighbors houses and broken windows.

After conversation with officers, an 83-year-old Solomons man admitted to shooting at the squirrels from his porch and was issued charges for hunting during a closed season, hunting without a license, and hunting in a safety zone. The man faces a maximum of $4,500 in fines if found guilty of all charges.

Capitol Heights Man Charged With Firearms Violations At Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area

On August 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol in Charles County performed a check of shooting range permits at the Myrtle Grove Wildlife Management Area (WMA) shooting range in La Plata. One active range user admitted to officers that he did not have a permit to shoot on the range.

Upon further inspection, officers found the individual – a 35-year-old male from Capitol Heights – was prohibited from possessing firearms due to an active protective order. The man surrendered his semiautomatic rifle chambered in .223 and was charged with violation of a protective order, possessing a rifle while prohibited, and illegal possession of ammunition. The man faces a maximum fine of $3,000 and/or four years and 90 days imprisonment if convicted on all charges.

Glen Burnie Man Faces Charges For Possession of 61 Fish Caught Via Cast Net in Patapsco Valley State Park

On August 16, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol within the Avalon area of Patapsco Valley State Park observed an individual fishing with a cast net in a non-tidal section of the Patapsco River that is designated as a trout management area.

The individual – a 39-year-old Glen Burnie man – admitted to officers that he was not in possession of a fishing license. Inspection of the man’s fishing gear, cast net, and bucket revealed one undersized smallmouth bass, 46 sunfish, four baitfish, eight suckers, one fallfish, and one catfish. The man was issued citations for fishing without a license, use of a cast net in non-tidal waters, use of a net other than a landing net, exceeding sunfish catch limits, failure to meet smallmouth bass minimum size, catch of black bass by illegal means, illegal take of bait fish, and non-compliance of fishing laws in a state park. All 61 fish were seized and donated to a local wildlife sanctuary, where they will be used as feed for injured raptors.

Commercial Waterman Charged After Destroying Recreational Crabbing Gear in Magothy River

On August 27, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute between individuals recreationally crabbing on their vessel and a commercial crabber in the Magothy River. The reporting party stated to officers they were crabbing with collapsible traps near Gibson Island and that a commercial waterman running a trotline in the area had intentionally pulled up two of their traps and cut the line that connects the trap to the buoys.

Upon speaking with the commercial crabber, officers found two buoys on board his vessel with trap lines that had been cut. The man – a 23-year-old from Queenstown – was issued one citation for destroying gear belonging to another person. If convicted, the man could face a maximum $1,000 fine.

Maryland Natural Resources Police identified this commercial workboat operating in a Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Protection Area as seen via drone imagery. Citations were issued for use of hydraulic clam dredges in a SAV protection zone. Maryland DNR photo.

Commercial Waterman Cited For Clamming Inside Submerged Aquatic Vegetation Protection Area

On August 28, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance observed a commercial clamming vessel operating a hydraulic clam dredge within the Black Walnut Cove Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Protection Area near the mouth of the Choptank River in Talbot County, in which use of hydraulic clam dredges is prohibited. On August 29, officers conducted additional surveillance of the same location and observed the same violations.

Upon meeting with the vessel’s occupants at a marina in Tilghman, officers advised that they were in violation of laws prohibiting the use of hydraulic clam dredges in SAV protection zones and areas. Subsequently, the operator – a 31-year-old Chestertown man – was issued citations for use of hydraulic clam dredges in SAV protection zones, and use of hydraulic clam dredges in SAV areas, both of which carry a $1,000 maximum fine.