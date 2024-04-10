Arlington Heights, IL Advances Budget Management with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning

The Village anticipates a reduction in the time spent on budget preparation and an improvement in accuracy and the ability to engage in more effective planning.

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limited by Excel-based budgeting and manual reporting capabilities, the Village of Arlington Heights, IL, sought a more dynamic and efficient budget management solution. They found the solution in OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for the public sector.Arlington Heights, a vibrant community northwest of Chicago, required a system that could alleviate the manual burdens of budget book creation and offer more strategic forecasting and scenario planning capabilities. OpenGov was selected for its comprehensive year-round reporting, integrated financials, and automated budget book capabilities, which stood out during the search for a solution that could streamline the budgeting processes and enhance financial transparency.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning , Arlington Heights is poised to transform its budgeting and planning processes. The Village anticipates not only a reduction in the time spent on budget preparation but also an improvement in accuracy and the ability to engage in more effective scenario planning. This strategic move is expected to enhance decision-making and financial management within the Village, setting a new standard for fiscal responsibility and efficiency in local government.The Village of Arlington Heights joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.