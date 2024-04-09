Grading Work to Begin on Highway 46 from East of S.D. Highway 50 to Wagner

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 8, 2024

Contact: Nathan Maeschen, Project Engineer at 605-995-8120

WAGNER, S.D. – On Monday, April 15, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 46 from the west city limits of Wagner to the junction of 393rd Avenue. The project will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 46. The project includes grading, pipe work, box culvert construction, and permanent surfacing.

Traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface during construction. Speed limits will be reduced and 12-foot width restrictions will be placed. During grading operations, traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car.

The primary contractor on this $5.1 million project is Midwest Contracting of Marshall, MN. The overall completion date for this project is Nov. 8, 2024.

Construction Project Page: Find the latest information about the project, including a detour map, at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy46-wagner-pcn-08cw.

