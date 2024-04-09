Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation Board Meeting

Annapolis, MD—The Board of Trustees of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation will conduct its monthly meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, April 23, at 9 a.m. Agenda items include general board business.
For those interested in attending, please contact the Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.
