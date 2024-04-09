Serrala hosts its annual Summit on June 6-7: To Power Finance Innovation
Celebrating over four decades of financial innovation, Serrala hosts finance leaders at its 2024 Serrala Summit.
The Serrala Summit reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers and our continued investment in innovative solutions that support their financial digital transformation journey”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software, is excited to announce the Serrala Summit 2024, a landmark event celebrating over four decades of continuous innovation in the financial sector.
The two-days conference, taking place on June 6-7, 2024, will feature a compelling program, including keynote addresses from leaders and industry experts, insightful presentations, the presence of one of the main German banks, Commerzbank, interactive demo stations, dedicated product deep dives, and valuable networking opportunities. Key speakers will include Forrester and SAP, alongside Serrala’s executive board.
Under the theme to Power Finance Automation, the Serrala Summit 2024 brings together visionary German customers, partners, and finance leaders who have trusted Serrala on their finance automation journey. The event celebrates innovation and shared insights, driving the future of predictive finance forward.
“The Serrala Summit reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers and our continued investment in innovative solutions that support their financial digital transformation journey.” says the Chief Marketing Officer of Serrala, Fabiola Enciso. “It offers a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationship with them as we explore the latest market trends and product updates for the office of the CFO”.
To learn more and secure your place at the Serrala Summit 2024, please visit: https://summit.serrala.com/
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
