Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,579 in the last 365 days.

Beginning of working trip in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Sughd Province with the purpose of meeting with residents, participating in the festivities of Navruz, familiarization with the socio-economic situation, the progress of spring agricultural work, constructive and creative plans and measures, and the opening of facilities in various fields in anticipation of the great national holiday of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

 At Khujand International Airport, the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by the chairman of Sughd Province and other officials.

 

You just read:

Beginning of working trip in Sughd Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more