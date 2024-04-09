Beginning of working trip in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Sughd Province with the purpose of meeting with residents, participating in the festivities of Navruz, familiarization with the socio-economic situation, the progress of spring agricultural work, constructive and creative plans and measures, and the opening of facilities in various fields in anticipation of the great national holiday of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At Khujand International Airport, the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by the chairman of Sughd Province and other officials.