Commissioning of "Titan 8888" LLC enterprise in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited Bobojon Ghafurov district of Sughd Province and commissioned the production enterprise "Titan 8888" Limited Liability Company.

In the new industrial enterprise, the area of which is 1.3 hectares, mainly radiators - heating equipment, boilers of various sizes for household use and lighting lamps (projectors) are produced. Upon the commissioning of this new manufacturing facility 100 local specialists have been provided with well-paid jobs. In the future, the number of workers here will be increased to 170 people, and currently the average salary is 2500 somoni.

"Titan 8888" LLC has been built by local entrepreneurs - Tojiboev brothers with the cost of more than 25 million somoni in order to contribute to the process of comprehensive implementation of the fourth national goal - rapid industrialization of the country, "Years of Industrial Development" and a worthy welcoming of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Using modern technological lines purchased from reputable Chinese, Turkish and Russian companies, the enterprise processes 500 tons of aluminum waste per month and 6 thousand tons per year, then produces finished products from it.

Currently, the company produces 2 types of heating equipment, 3 types of lighting lamps, and more than 20 types of household boilers, the size of which is from 2 to 300 liters, with a unique design and high quality.

6 warehouses for the storage of raw materials and finished products were built and put into operation within the territory of the enterprise, and the construction of an administrative building, a canteen with 80 seats and other auxiliary facilities allows the employees to work in favorable and better conditions.

It is worth noting that earlier the demand of the domestic market for this type of items was fully supplied by imports. After the opening of this enterprise, it is possible to supply more than 50 percent of the domestic market's demand with radiator heating equipment, various-sized boilers for household use and lighting lamps at the expense of own products.

During the acquaintance with the production process, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was told that the raw material - secondary aluminum is available from the territory of the republic and is melted in special furnaces, and the process of performing works related to molding, grinding, painting, assembly and installation of individual parts, as well as packaging of finished products is carried out in separate workshops in accordance with modern norms and standards.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly commended the actions and initiatives of the officials to establish such a modern industrial enterprise and instructed to pay special attention to its quality during the production of the product.

It was emphasized that the main goal of the founders of "Titan 8888" LLC is to increase the quality, reduce the prices and satisfy the requests and needs of customers, gradually enter the market of neighboring countries and far abroad.

The officials of the enterprise are determined to take into account the needs of the population, organizations and institutions of the country, to increase the volume and list of products and to establish their own brand stores in the cities of Dushanbe, Khujand, Bokhtar and Khorugh. At the same time, plans were drawn up for the export of finished products - heating equipment, boilers and lighting lamps abroad, and cooperation agreements were signed in this direction with a number of commercial companies of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The commissioning of the industrial enterprise "Titan 8888" LLC, which is the first producer of radiators, heating equipment, boilers of various sizes for household use and lighting lamps in Tajikistan, was called an important and timely step towards the development of domestic production, as well as the creation of new jobs.