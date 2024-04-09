Presentation of gifts and holding of feast for orphans in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in Bobojon Ghafurov district, after commissioning the production enterprise "Titan 8888"LLC, presented 80 full orphans with holiday gifts as a good humane tradition on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr.

At the beginning, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, wished good health, excellent studies and exemplary conduct to the orphan teenagers who had gathered from the cities of Guliston, Buston and Bobojon Ghafurov district of Sughd Province.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the state's attention to the education and upbringing of the younger generation, especially orphans, persons left without parental support and children of needy families, is increasing year by year, and necessary measures are being taken to create favorable conditions for their education, work and independent life.

The step-by-step strengthening of the activities of educational institutions for orphans and abandoned children made it possible to improve the quality of care and education in them, to place children and teenagers who were left alone by the decree of fate under the care of the state and the Government of the country, and in the future to grow up as active and full-fledged members of society.

The orphans became extremely joyful and happy, because they personally received a set of clothes, shoes, one-time financial assistance and other valuable gifts from the hands of their caring and merciful Leader.

It is gratifying that following the benevolent actions of the Honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, organizations and institutions, businessmen and generous individuals are showing concern for orphans and abandoned children, and are extending a generous hand to them on the eve of all holidays.