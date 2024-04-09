Visit to "Vanadium" production workshop at the "Hydrometallurgical Production" subsidiary workshop of "Fuluzoti nodiri Tojikiston" SUE in Buston city

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Buston and got acquainted with the production line at the "Vanadium" production workshop of the "Hydrometallurgical Production" subsidiary workshop after the completion of renovation and restoration works.

It should be noted that this workshop has been idle since the 1980s, and after a long break, the first production line of the workshop was completely renovated as part of the implementation of measures to develop the industry and launch the production of export-oriented products, where the production of "Ammonium Polyvanadate" and "Vanadium Pentoxide" has been set up.

The workshop has the capacity to produce up to 200 tons of products per year and offer them to world markets. The manufactured products of export destination are exported to the Russian Federation, European countries and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and this is considered the first experience.

The workshop operates on the basis of imported raw materials, cooperation with large enterprises of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan for the availability of raw materials has been established.

During the visit, it was informed that the final product of the woskshop is popular, "Vanadium" is widely used to strengthen the composition of the metal, make it resistant to excessive heat and cold, and in the industry of decorative paints. The workshop’s production line is fully modernized based on domestic technology and from the Russian Federation with the involvement of domestic capital, ensuring high quality products in accordance with the requirements of the world markets.

For the production of high-quality products, raw materials go through 10 stages of processing, then the final product is produced within the current international standards, and its quality control is also carried out with the involvement of highly experienced specialists.

In total, 60 local residents got well-paid jobs at the production workshop.

As it was informed, the number of employees will be increased to 150 people in the later stages of reconstruction. Also, the production capacity of the workshop will be even higher with the renewal of other production lines in the coming years.

Launching the production line is a continuation of the measures aimed at the development of domestic production, increasing the list of domestically produced industrial products and boosting the volume of production of products destined for export, and is considered the result of the effective implementation of the "Years of Industrial Development" plans.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the development prospects of the State Unitary Enterprise “Fuluzoti nodiri Tojikiston” (Rare Minerals of Tajikistan).

During the presentation, it was informed that within the framework of the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, the enterprise aims to gradually restore its capacity and increase the production of various industrial products. In particular, another part of the "Vanadium" production workshop will be renovated and restored in the future.

At the same time, "The project of the Gold and Silver Purification Plant ", "The project of the land disinfection and industrial waste recycling plant" and "The Modern Logistics Center project" were presented. It was said that the construction of the "Modern Logistics Center" has already started, and according to the plan, a cold store, a warehouse, a customs area, a packing area, a canteen, a dormitory and other necessary facilities will be built inside it.

According to the plan, the "Gold and Silver Purification Plant" will be built on the basis of new purification technologies and methods, and it will help to attract local and international companies to its purification services and create new cooperation in the field of production of precious metals. Also, the construction of this enterprise will significantly strengthen the position of Tajikistan in the world market of precious metals.

At today's event, another list of products produced in the subordinate production facilities of SUE "Rare Minerals of Tajikistan" was exhibited. In particular, jewelry items, various accessories, badges, various metal molds, hand-woven carpets and sewing products were offered.

It should be noted that SUE "Rare Minerals of Tajikistan" is carrying out renovation and restoration work in all its subordinate enterprises based on the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation.

To date, the "Zari Sughd" jewelry workshop with 30 jobs and the tailoring factory of SUE "Rare Minerals of Tajikistan" with 45 jobs have been put into operation with the direct participation of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

During the opening and familiarization with the prospects of the enterprise, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, tasked the officials to carry out renovation and restoration works in other workshops of SUE "Rare Minerals of Tajikistan" in accordance with the plan, and to launch and strengthen the production process of competitive, import-substituting and export-oriented products.