Opening of Kindergarten in Unji rural community of Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 9 - On April 9, in continuation of his working trip in Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put in commission "Musaffo" pre-school education institution in Bobojon Ghafurov district.

The institution was built with a modern design and high quality to welcome the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan on the initiative of the Executive body of state power of Bobojon Ghafurov district.

"Musaffo" pre-school educational institution consists of 2 floors and is intended for 120 children.

In the modern institution, 30 educators in 6 groups are engaged in the education and training of children.

The construction work in the "Musaffo" kindergarten started in June 2023, and more than 50 local residents were employed in it.

The facility was built in 9 months using high-quality domestic products.

In addition to educational classrooms, the institution has a canteen, sports and music halls, a medical room and other auxiliary rooms.

During the visit, teachers and children expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, for the valuable gift and provision of modern conditions and opportunities.

In the courtyard of the institution, there are entertainment terraces and a children's playground, and modern lighting and colorful flowers give this modern building a different charm.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the conditions and opportunities, instructed that the officials should make a significant contribution to the upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and self-awareness, so that in the future their students will serve for the progress of Tajikistan.

In the village of Musaffo, Bobojon Ghafurov district, the "Musaffo" kindergarten is equipped with all equipment and school supplies.

The joy of the children knew no bounds as they personally received gift from the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon.

Now the residents of Musaffo village have the opportunity to educate their children in the best conditions.

As part of the constructive and creative works, more than 1300 meters of the road inside the village was paved with the initiative of the Executive body of state power of Bobojon Ghafurov district.